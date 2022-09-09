Read full article on original website
Two Arkansas towns competing for $90,000 grant to land free concerts
Two Arkansas towns are competing with others across the country for the chance at a $90,000 grant to bring free concerts to their communities.
'The MammoVan:' Arkansas hospital brings mammogram screenings to patients
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the major obstacles standing in the way of Arkansas women getting recommended breast cancer screenings is access. Right now, more than 20 counties in the state have no mammogram centers available. But now women have a convenient option in the UAMS MammoVan. The...
ORANGE MOON: Here’s why last night’s “Harvest Moon” appeared orange over Arkansas
s completely full. Many Arkansans flooded social media with pictures of the bright orange orb. But why did it look so orange to us in Arkansas?
Arkansas Black Mayors Association celebrates 50 years men and women in leadership across AR
The Arkansas Black Mayors Association celebrates 50 years of leadership and the work African American men and women have done across the state.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: How Long will this Weather Continue?
A large area of surface high pressure will keep the weather spectacular for the next several days.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers drop in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 were down in most South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,169. Total Active Cases: 86, down six since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
swark.today
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to launch new game next week
LITTLE ROCK – Today, Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only...
magnoliareporter.com
Homegrown by Heroes scholarship applications due September 30
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The scholarship provides $1,000 to military veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food in Fayetteville. Applications are due September 30. CLICK HERE...
Kait 8
CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars are coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” will appear at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the arena in North Little Rock.
Remembering the tragedy: Arkansas lives lost in the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sunday marks 21 years since the tragic tragedy of September 11, 2001 changed the lives of four Arkansas natives forever.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson makes flurry of appointments to boards, commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires on June 30, 2027. Reappointment. Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the...
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Arkansas from IMDb.
Arkansas overdoses from drugs laced with fentanyl on the rise
ARKANSAS, USA — Drug addiction is a big problem nationwide and especially here in Arkansas. With the rise of drugs being laced with fentanyl, we are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. State officials say there were 618 overdose deaths in 2021 and about 65% of those were from illicit fentanyl either by itself or in combination with other drugs.
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
onlyinark.com
Military Bases in Arkansas
Arkansas is home to many people, past and present, that have served in the military. With over 200,000 veterans in the state and over 3,000 Arkansans currently serving in the military, Arkansans continue to play an important role in the service of their country. The state also supports military installations that house and train servicemen and women from around the United States.
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend
Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
