ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case numbers drop in South Arkansas

Active cases of COVID-19 were down in most South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,169. Total Active Cases: 86, down six since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases:...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to launch new game next week

LITTLE ROCK – Today, Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship applications due September 30

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The scholarship provides $1,000 to military veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food in Fayetteville. Applications are due September 30. CLICK HERE...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars are coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” will appear at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson makes flurry of appointments to boards, commissions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires on June 30, 2027. Reappointment. Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas overdoses from drugs laced with fentanyl on the rise

ARKANSAS, USA — Drug addiction is a big problem nationwide and especially here in Arkansas. With the rise of drugs being laced with fentanyl, we are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. State officials say there were 618 overdose deaths in 2021 and about 65% of those were from illicit fentanyl either by itself or in combination with other drugs.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR
onlyinark.com

Military Bases in Arkansas

Arkansas is home to many people, past and present, that have served in the military. With over 200,000 veterans in the state and over 3,000 Arkansans currently serving in the military, Arkansans continue to play an important role in the service of their country. The state also supports military installations that house and train servicemen and women from around the United States.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy