Read full article on original website
Related
The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer
The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 4
Destiny 2 has almost reached the midpoint for Season of Plunder, and like previous weeks, there's a whole new set of challenges to start ticking off so that you can earn your Scallywag seal and title. This week, you'll want to grab the Antiquarian IV and Freebooter challenges, which will...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic
According to a modder, fallout 4’s Commonwealth will now be a volcanic wasteland. The Fallout series is well-known for its intriguing and weird vaults, and the games are notable for their landscapes that were destroyed by a nuclear war, which left behind a barren world full of mutant animals and chaotic cultures. Players emerge from the comparatively secure confines of their underground homes to meet the Commonwealth’s ruins.
IGN
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live
Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
IGN
Assassin's Creed Mirage Listed for £35 at Major UK Retailer
Update: GAME has quickly updated its Assassin's Creed Mirage listing this morning, and now when you go to purchase the Deluxe Edition, its price will increase at checkout to £49.99 instead of £34.99. Thanks to Twitter user @JustAMoogle for informing us on the change. The original story continues below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
Gamespot
All COD Players Must Agree To Not Be A Jerk Before Playing The Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Just before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta begins this week, Activision has announced a new Call of Duty Code of Conduct that all players must acknowledge before jumping in. Players must acknowledge this new code, which basically says don't be a jerk, starting with the open beta, the company said in a blog post.
IGN
Every Reveal From Nintendo Direct September 2022 in 7 Minutes
The sequel to Breath of the Wild has finally revealed it's title: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From Fire Emblem Engage to Goldeneye making its grand return, here's every reveal from the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. In addition to Breath of the Wild 2, Resident Evil Village,...
IGN
Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide
Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
IGN
Leaked Images and Video of Meta's 'Quest Pro' Headset Appear Online
It appears Meta's next-gen Oculus VR headset may have leaked after an early version of the hardware was found in a hotel room. Images and a video of an unannounced Meta headset surfaced online recently. The photos and video, originally posted on Facebook by user Ramiro Cardenas showcase the packaging and controllers for a headset labeled "Meta Quest Pro." Cardenas claimed that the headset was left unattended in a hotel room.
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch. The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
IGN
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe ahead of the game's release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Check it out to see some of Kirby's copy abilities, including the new Mecha copy ability, and much more from this upcoming platforming adventure game.
IGN
Mario Strikers: Battle League - 2nd Free Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022
Watch the trailer to see what's coming in the second free update for Mario Strikers: Battle League, including the arrival of Pauline, Diddy Kong, and new features such as the new Striker Ranking, and more. Mario Strikers: Battle League's second free update arrives in September 2022.
IGN
Breaking the Ice
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
How to Get the Head for Heights Achievement
There are 30 achievements or trophies to collect in Call of the Wild: The Angler, but one of the most interesting ones is the Head for Heights achievement that asks you to find the highest peak in the Golden Ridge Reserve. This page details where and how you can find the peak.
IGN
A Fishy Dispute
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Comments / 0