Video Games

HappyGamer

The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer

The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker

A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 4

Destiny 2 has almost reached the midpoint for Season of Plunder, and like previous weeks, there's a whole new set of challenges to start ticking off so that you can earn your Scallywag seal and title. This week, you'll want to grab the Antiquarian IV and Freebooter challenges, which will...
HappyGamer

Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic

According to a modder, fallout 4’s Commonwealth will now be a volcanic wasteland. The Fallout series is well-known for its intriguing and weird vaults, and the games are notable for their landscapes that were destroyed by a nuclear war, which left behind a barren world full of mutant animals and chaotic cultures. Players emerge from the comparatively secure confines of their underground homes to meet the Commonwealth’s ruins.
IGN

Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live

Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
IGN

Assassin's Creed Mirage Listed for £35 at Major UK Retailer

Update: GAME has quickly updated its Assassin's Creed Mirage listing this morning, and now when you go to purchase the Deluxe Edition, its price will increase at checkout to £49.99 instead of £34.99. Thanks to Twitter user @JustAMoogle for informing us on the change. The original story continues below.
IGN

Every Reveal From Nintendo Direct September 2022 in 7 Minutes

The sequel to Breath of the Wild has finally revealed it's title: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From Fire Emblem Engage to Goldeneye making its grand return, here's every reveal from the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. In addition to Breath of the Wild 2, Resident Evil Village,...
IGN

Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide

Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
IGN

Leaked Images and Video of Meta's 'Quest Pro' Headset Appear Online

It appears Meta's next-gen Oculus VR headset may have leaked after an early version of the hardware was found in a hotel room. Images and a video of an unannounced Meta headset surfaced online recently. The photos and video, originally posted on Facebook by user Ramiro Cardenas showcase the packaging and controllers for a headset labeled "Meta Quest Pro." Cardenas claimed that the headset was left unattended in a hotel room.
IGN

Breaking the Ice

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN

How to Get the Head for Heights Achievement

There are 30 achievements or trophies to collect in Call of the Wild: The Angler, but one of the most interesting ones is the Head for Heights achievement that asks you to find the highest peak in the Golden Ridge Reserve. This page details where and how you can find the peak.
IGN

A Fishy Dispute

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
