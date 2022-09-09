President Joe Biden didn’t explicitly call for people to get out the vote, but at his White House event on Tuesday, celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, he and other Democrats certainly didn’t miss a chance to contrast their agenda to Republicans. The event on the South Lawn drew thousands of people, as one of the biggest gatherings that the Biden administration has hosted at the White House. In the crowd were House and Senate Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as union leaders and members, cabinet secretaries and other executive branch...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 MINUTES AGO