Voice of America
Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be 'National Purpose' for US
Boston — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it." At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK's famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans.
Voice of America
Report: US Justice Department Issues About 40 Subpoenas in 2020 Election Probe
The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, The New York Times reported Monday. The people receiving subpoenas ranged from low-level aides to senior advisers to the former...
Voice of America
US Secretary of State Discusses Migration, Economics in Meeting With Mexican President
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Monday to repair relations between the two neighboring countries that have frayed over immigration and other issues. “We discussed shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane...
Voice of America
US Pauses, 21 Years Later, to Remember 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
Washington — Americans paused in sorrow and reflection Sunday on the anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, the September 11, 2001, crashing of four passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists that killed nearly 3,000 people. President Joe Biden marked the moment in the solemnity of a...
Joe Biden Celebrates His Biggest Legislative Accomplishment, The Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden didn’t explicitly call for people to get out the vote, but at his White House event on Tuesday, celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, he and other Democrats certainly didn’t miss a chance to contrast their agenda to Republicans. The event on the South Lawn drew thousands of people, as one of the biggest gatherings that the Biden administration has hosted at the White House. In the crowd were House and Senate Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as union leaders and members, cabinet secretaries and other executive branch...
US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to...
Voice of America
Trump Lawyers Oppose Letting FBI Use Seized Classified Documents
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's attorneys asked a U.S. judge on Monday to deny the Justice Department access to the more than 100 classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an investigation into his handling of government records. The Justice Department says without...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Plans to Boost US Biotechnology Manufacturing
In an executive order signed Monday, President Joe Biden announced steps by his administration to bolster the “bioeconomy” in the United States, a classification that covers research and development across a broad swath of products, including medical supplies, sustainable new fuels and food, as well as technologies meant to help fight climate change.
Ken Starr, independent counsel who pursued Clinton, dies
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former US solicitor general who gained worldwide fame in the 1990s as the independent counsel who doggedly investigated President Bill Clinton during a series of political scandals, has died. He was 76.
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
Voice of America
Twitter Whistleblower Bringing Security Warnings to Congress
Washington — Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress Tuesday. Senators who will hear Zatko’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee are alarmed by his Twitter allegations...
U.S. government makes contingency plans for rail shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday made contingency plans aiming to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.
Voice of America
Supreme Court Sends Abortion Decision Back to US States
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe versus Wade this June sent the decision to regulate abortion up to individual states. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson traveled to Wyoming to see how the fight over so-called trigger bans is playing out.
Voice of America
Canada's Conservative Party Elects Populist as New Leader
TORONTO — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party elected its go-to attack dog as its new party leader Saturday. Pierre Poilievre is a firebrand populist who opposes vaccine mandates and blames Canada's inflation on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He won the party leadership on the first ballot, defeating a moderate, centrist candidate with 68% of the votes cast by the party's members.
Voice of America
Property Owners on US Border Face Pressure from Migrants, Government
A farm on the U.S.-Mexico border has become part of a larger disagreement between local, state and federal governments. The disagreement centers on immigration enforcement on the southern border of the United States. Heavenly Farms. The large pecan farm, known as Heavenly Farms, is owned by Hugo and Magali Urbina....
Voice of America
Reporters Call Taliban Media Reforms ‘Censorship’
Taliban leaders of Afghanistan are praising the effects of their restrictions on the country’s broadcasters. The new laws bar state and private television channels from showing programs considered offensive. This includes foreign movies and performances by female singers, as well as any material critical of Islam or the Taliban.
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Voice of America
9/11 First Responder Helps Ukraine's War Effort
On September 11, 2001, Alison Thompson was a first responder at ground zero, the site where New York City's World Trade Center once stood. Unable to return to normal life after the tragedy, she decided to take a different direction. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Videographer: Elena Matusovsky, Vladimir Badikov, Dmitrii Vershinin.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 13
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:45 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that, early Tuesday, Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring nine, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Voice of America
Research Shows Many Americans Unhappy with Health Care System
A new public opinion study suggests that many Americans are dissatisfied with the nation’s healthcare system. The Associated Press and the NORC research group at the University of Chicago released results of their joint investigation Monday. Less than half of the people asked for their opinion on U.S. healthcare...
