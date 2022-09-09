Read full article on original website
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
Captain America: New World Order Star and Director Explain How a Post-Steve Rogers Movie Will Feel Different
Captain America: New World Order star Danny Ramirez has teased a different kind of Cap. During an interview with IGN, the 29-year-old New World Order star, who previously appeared in Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, explained how this movie will feel different. “I think Sam Wilson's his...
Daredevil: Born Again Won't Be a Continuation of the Netflix Series
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again won’t continue the Netflix show. During an interview with IGN at Disney’s D23 Expo, the 39-year-old Marvel actor confirmed that his upcoming MCU show won’t pick up where Daredevil left off. “I don't think it means we're going to...
The Marvels First Trailer Revealed at D23, Bringing All the Marvels Together
The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23, showing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. Set on the SABER Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her odd new relationship with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tayonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and their entangled powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the lighthearted new trailer.
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
Disenchanted: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Movie Starring Amy Adams, James Marsden
The magical teaser trailer for the all-new live-action musical comedy “Disenchanted,” which premiered at the D23 Expo 2022 in the Anaheim Convention Center moments ago, is here! The eagerly-anticipated sequel to “Enchanted,” which reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden and also stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays, is directed by Adam Shankman and features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. “Disenchanted” begins streaming November 24, exclusively on Disney+…just in time to brighten up the holiday season.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
King Thanos Will Soon Threaten the Multiverse In a New Disneyland Ride at Avengers Campus
D23 Expo 2023 was home to some big announcements for Disney's theme parks and cruise line, including a new Multiverse ride at Disney California Adventure that will see the Avengers facing off against King Thanos. King Thanos' arrival at Avengers Campus was only one of the many big reveals at...
Halo: Season One Release Date and Preorder Details Revealed
Master Chief is coming home. The first season of the Paramount+ TV show Halo will be available in physical formats (limited-edition 4K UHD steelbook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) on November 15. It will release on digital platforms on November 7. The home release includes all nine episodes of the show, plus more than five hours of special features, including 75 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes content. We have the full rundown below, so let’s get to it.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022
Join Lloyd, Colette, and the crew in this action RPG when Tales of Symphonia Remastered launches on PlayStation 4 (compatible with PlayStation 5), Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X/S), and Nintendo Switch. In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst...
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe ahead of the game's release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Check it out to see some of Kirby's copy abilities, including the new Mecha copy ability, and much more from this upcoming platforming adventure game.
Unretouchable: The Graphic Novel That Exposes the Dark Side of Fashion Photography
Sofia Szamosi's Unretouchable is shaping up to be one of the most memorable debut graphic novels in recent years. It's a book that's already inviting comparisons to Persepolis, and not just because of the similarities to Marjane Satrapi's art style. This is a graphic novel that tells a deeply personal story set against the backdrop of a cutthroat industry.
It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer
It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022. Get another look at this co-op only platform adventure game in this latest trailer. In It Takes Two, play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Trapped in a fantastical world, they’re reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship by the suave love guru Dr. Hakim. A huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges stand between them and their return to normal.
Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer
Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
The Retaliators Review
The Retaliators hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2022. The Retaliators promotes itself as heavy metal horror with a robust original soundtrack featuring scene rockers like Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach. Musicians on screen include multiple Five Finger Death Punch performers, legendary Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — crunchy electric guitar riffs and tattooed band members are the experience's selling point. Writers Darren and Jeff Allen Geare (also known as the Geare brothers) pen sequences of revenge-soaked action and grotesque subterranean imprisonment to an ongoing playlist that sets a music video mood. It's an enticing environment for headbanging horror fans as kicked-out jams drop needles without mercy, but can't hide the rougher production elements of this indie that looks every bit within its slimmer budgetary range.
SCP: Secret Files - Exclusive Launch Trailer
SCP: Secret Files is available now on Steam. Check out the cryptic, exclusive launch trailer for the mystery thriller simulator and puzzle adventure game. In SCP: Secret Files, take on the role of a rookie assistant researcher at the SCP Foundation, a highly secretive organization tasked with identifying and isolating dangerous anomalies across any and all jurisdictions.
Bayonetta 3 - Ways of the Witch Trailer
Take a look at gameplay and see Bayonetta and Viola in action in this new trailer for Bayonetta 3, including demon summoning, Bayonetta's transformation abilities, and much more. Bayonetta 3 launches on October 28 on Nintendo Switch.
The School for Good and Evil - Official Trailer
In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin.
