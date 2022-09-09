Read full article on original website
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind
With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
The Verge
For the next three hours, you can get a Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129
The internet is still buzzing about the reveal of the new Apple Watch Pro and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. But if you’re looking to get a new wearable without spending a mint, you can currently get the last-generation 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129 during the Discover Samsung flash sale for the next three hours. This promotion lasts from 12PM to 3PM ET and knocks 36 percent off the final price of any configuration of the 40mm or 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
IGN
Best Detachable Laptops 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
The rise of 2-in-1 laptops has been quick and rightfully so thanks to the versatility. One second, you're holding a tablet in your hand, then next second you can attach a keyboard and have a full-fledged laptop that doesn’t sacrifice on power. Having all your movies, photos, files, and applications all on one device is one of the many advantages of owning a detachable device instead of a dedicated tablet and a laptop. Not only is it convenient, there's something freeing about seamlessly switching between tablet and laptop without much effort. It's a feeling that clearly resonates with users.
ZDNet
iOS 16 brings a surprise new battery charging feature to your iPhone
With the release of iOS 16 for iPhone owners everywhere, Apple has also revealed an unexpected new battery charging feature that could help users decrease their device's carbon footprint. This new charging feature is not among the many features Apple did disclose during the year-long iOS 16 beta, such as...
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
TMZ.com
Steve Jobs' Daughter Says New iPhone 14 Is Same As Older Version
If there's anyone Apple might wanna impress, it's Steve Jobs' daughter, but the fact is she's far from blown away by the new iPhone ... which she thinks is pretty much the same as the previous edition. Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacted to Apple's Wednesday...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
9to5Mac
AT&T will require iPhone 14 for its best 5G service despite prior pledge
AT&T is about to make several 5G smartphone owners angry as the company says “older devices” won’t support its newer 3.45Ghz midband 5G. With that, only iPhone 14 owners and some other 5G phone customers will be able to take advantage of this new band. As reported...
IGN
Leaked Images and Video of Meta's 'Quest Pro' Headset Appear Online
It appears Meta's next-gen Oculus VR headset may have leaked after an early version of the hardware was found in a hotel room. Images and a video of an unannounced Meta headset surfaced online recently. The photos and video, originally posted on Facebook by user Ramiro Cardenas showcase the packaging and controllers for a headset labeled "Meta Quest Pro." Cardenas claimed that the headset was left unattended in a hotel room.
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
The Verge
Apple’s latest iPad Mini is $100 off right now at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have grabbed everyone's attention, but our weekend deals post is fixed on everything Apple ignored during its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi discounted to $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from its usual price of $799.99.
