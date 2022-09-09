Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Secretary of State Discusses Migration, Economics in Meeting With Mexican President
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Monday to repair relations between the two neighboring countries that have frayed over immigration and other issues. “We discussed shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane...
Voice of America
'Worse Than MAGA’ – South Korea Erupts Over Biden’s Trade Policy
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s anger over what it considers discriminatory treatment by the United States against Korean electric vehicle manufacturers is highlighting the difficulty Washington faces in getting even its closest allies on board with its broad economic plans for Asia. U.S. legislation passed last month...
Voice of America
Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling
Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
Voice of America
Three Iranian Hackers Charged in 'Ransomware-Style' Hacking Campaign
Washington — The U.S. Justice Department unsealed a criminal indictment on Wednesday accusing three Iranian nationals of hacking the networks of hundreds of victims in the United States and around the world in what officials described as a "ransomware-style" cyber campaign. Although the indictment does not allege the hackers...
Voice of America
South Korea Angry Over New U.S. Trade Policy
South Korea says a new American tax law discriminates against South Korean electric vehicle (EV) makers. The issue may be a threat to relations between the long-time allies. The United States Inflation Reduction Act passed last month. It offers tax credits worth as much as $7,500 to buyers of electric vehicles assembled in North America.
Voice of America
US Senate Panel Advances Bill to Boost US Ties with Taiwan
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation that would significantly enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, as China increases military pressure on the democratically governed island. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Taiwan Policy Act...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 7-14, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States disclosed some findings by its intelligence community regarding Russia’s covert financing of foreign political parties and candidates. A senior administration official said Russia has covertly provided more than $300 million to political parties and candidates in dozens of countries since 2014. The State Department has issued a cable to 110 countries sharing the findings and will review steps countries can take to counter Russia's efforts.
Voice of America
US Sets Up Swiss Fund for Afghan Reserves
The United States said Wednesday it is setting up fund in Switzerland to manage $3.5 billion of Afghan reserves to be used to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy. A board of trustees will manage the Afghan Fund. The U.S. Treasury said the fund will “protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements”...
Voice of America
Why China, African Nations Are Cooperating in Space
Johannesburg, South Africa — China and African nations are increasingly collaborating in space to develop their own ambitions in the next frontier analysts say. Chinese astronauts known as taikonauts have been playing a role in space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station currently under construction.
Voice of America
Government: US Inflation Rate Eased in August, but Remains High
Washington — U.S. consumer price increases eased in August compared to a year ago, the government said Tuesday, but the drop was modest and may not be noticed much by financially squeezed American households. The inflation rate was up at an annualized 8.3% rate in August, the Bureau of...
Voice of America
US Considers China Sanctions to Deter Taiwan Action, Taiwan Presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON — The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and...
Voice of America
Report: US Justice Department Issues About 40 Subpoenas in 2020 Election Probe
The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, The New York Times reported Monday. The people receiving subpoenas ranged from low-level aides to senior advisers to the former...
Unwed couples grew, US was more wired in COVID's 1st years
During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home in the United States tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spent more than a third of their income on rent went up, according to survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Providing the most detailed data to date on how life changed in the U.S. under COVID-19, the bureau's American Community Survey 1-year estimates for 2021 showed that the share of unmarried couples living together rose, Americans became more wired and the percentage of people who identify as multiracial grew...
Voice of America
US Law Enforcement Takes Down 'Prolific' Human Smuggling Operation
Washington — U.S. law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday that a crackdown on human trafficking groups near the U.S.-Mexico border has resulted in the disruption of a major smuggling network and the arrest of eight alleged human smugglers. The takedown comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces...
Voice of America
Taliban Want US to Reconsider Plan for Release of Afghan Reserves
De facto authorities in Afghanistan have called on the United States to reconsider a plan to transfer billions of Afghan financial assets to a Swiss bank and disburse them outside the country’s central bank. The released funds will be used to stabilize the hobbled Afghan economy and mitigate the...
Voice of America
US Voices Concern Over Media Restrictions in Pakistan
Washington — The United States has voiced alarm over restrictions on the media in Pakistan, citing the silencing of a television network supportive of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We continue to be concerned by significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan," State Department spokesman Ned...
Voice of America
Lack of Democratic Reforms Risks Further Instability in Sri Lanka
GENEVA — A report on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka urges the newly elected government to implement democratic reforms and combat impunity to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations. The report was submitted Monday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. Widespread protests over high levels of...
Voice of America
Central African Farmers Say Hunger Looms as Ukraine War Disrupts Imports
Yaounde, Cameroon — Farmers’ associations from 11 Central African countries say disruptions in food supplies caused by Russia's war in Ukraine have deepened the struggles of millions of Africans to survive. The farmers, meeting Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, called on the region's governments to help people cope with food shortages.
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
‘Spend With Ukraine’ - New Online Platform Promotes Ukrainian Companies Amid War
In addition to fighting on the front lines, Ukrainians are fighting on the economic battlefront. Businesses are trying to survive, and with a bit of help, succeed. A new online platform helps them do just that. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Andre Sergunin.
