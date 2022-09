LAS VEGAS -- For the third and perhaps final time, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin engaged in an icy stare-down after stepping on the scales. Surrounded by a festive atmosphere Friday outside T-Mobile Arena on The Strip, where they'll meet Saturday (8 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV) in a trilogy fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship, Alvarez weighed 167.4 pounds while Golovkin was 167.8.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO