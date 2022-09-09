Tiki & Tierney: Should Derek Jeter be next Yankees general manager?

Derek Jeter is making his return to Yankee Stadium Friday night, while the current Bombers are crumbling.

Brian Cashman, who Jeter feuded with multiple times during his 20 years in pinstripes, has a contract that expires at the end of the season, and BT was asked during Friday’s show if he would want Jeter to take over the Yanks as the first GM not named Brian Cashman to run the team since 1997, when Jeter was in just his second MLB season.

“I don’t think he’s gonna want to be involved with the day-to-day rigors and the requirements of that,” BT said. “I don’t know that he would want to do it.

“I guess I’d be somewhat amenable to it, because of the experience with the marlins, seeing another franchise and the budget restraints, more than anybody. Incredible baseball IQ, incredible sense of winning.”

Jeter has experience in running a team from the ownership side, and his Marlins made a surprising run to the playoffs during the shortened 2020 season, but BT doesn’t think Jeter is the solution. But Cashman has until the end of this season to prove that he is the answer.

“I think you can do a lot worse,” BT said. “It would be an amazing story, but I don’t know if that’s the answer.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)