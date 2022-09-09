Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue
DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St.
The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown.
Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about the situation.
