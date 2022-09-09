ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Has Made William And Kate Prince And Princess Of Wales

By Ellie Hall
 7 days ago

Catherine, then–Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, then–Duke of Cambridge, attend Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022, in Ascot, England.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

In his first speech as sovereign , King Charles III on Friday conferred the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to his eldest son, William, and his wife Catherine (popularly known as Kate), while also giving a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," King Charles said.

In mentioning Harry and Meghan, who moved to California after leaving royal life , the King said that he wanted to express his love “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Kate automatically assumed the titles of "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall" from the new king — making them the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge — but those titles proved to be shortlived.

Minutes after the King's speech on Friday, William and Kate's official social media profiles were updated to reflect their new titles. First on Twitter:

The @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account has been updated to reflect the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales:

@ellievhall 05:27 PM - 09 Sep 2022

Then on Instagram:

Instagram: @princeandprincessofwales

They will be known as Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is likely that they will be known in the press as Prince William and Princess Kate.

The new titles will mean a surname change for the couple's three children. They will become Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.

From left: Prince George, Princess Kate, Prince Louis, Prince Wiliam, and Princess Charlotte on Sept. 7, 2022, in Bracknell, England

Pool / Getty Images

The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

