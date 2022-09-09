The Lads Are Losing It: Soccer Has Been Canceled Because The Queen Died And Fans Are Not OK

Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Premier League soccer matches due to take place in the UK this weekend have all been canceled to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II — and the lads are not coping well.

“Minutes silence and black armbands are enough. Don’t postpone the premier league ffs,” read one tweet with more than 40,000 likes.

“brits when the queen dies vs. brits when a premiere league game is postponed due to the queen's death,” said another .

The English Premier League is one of the most watched and loved soccer leagues in the world — it’s the one that Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and all the other big household names play in.

Liverpool fans watch the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace on Aug. 15, 2022. John Powell / Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game,” the Football Association wrote in its statement.

Prince William has been the president of the FA for the past 17 years — he gets to hand over the premiership trophy — and regularly attends matches. As well as the Premier League, dozens of other soccer games and sports leagues have been postponed because of the Queen’s death.

English soccer fans are notorious for their devotion to the sport, and by that, we mean football hooliganism, where wild fandom is literally called the British Disease. So surprise, surprise, they were not OK with games being canceled.

“Absolutely embarrassing, absurd decision. I can go to a gig, the cinema, a restaurant, a shop, a pub or various other places on Saturday but not a football game. Please explain why football is different,” wrote someone whose Twitter bio describes him as “Leyton Orient season ticket holder / Newcastle United supporter / general football enthusiast. Legacy fan.”

Another fan, a member of the European Parliament named Rupert Lowe, tweeted that people should be celebrating the life of the late Queen at soccer games. “Get people together, singing the anthem and appreciating her contribution,” he said.

Others tried to desperately plead for just a minute’s silence or black armbands to honor her.

The most frustrated were those who had bought tickets — since they’re fairly expensive — and those who were tourists that had traveled to England to watch these high-profile matches.

“The Queen's death shouldn't put the common working folk out of pocket, or disrupt their leisure pursuits. This is stupid,” one person wrote.

There’s no information as to when the postponed matches will take place. “Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course,” the FA wrote.

On Thursday, several matches took place in the evening. One of the teams playing, Arsenal, which was said to be the late Queen’s favorite because it’s the only soccer team she ever invited for tea at Buckingham Palace, held a minute of silence at their match against FC Zurich.

