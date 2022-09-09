LeBatard: Optomistic but Not Loving Dolphins

Dan LeBatard is not as optimistic on The Dolphins as most fans are saying, “All it has taken is a wide receiver and coach to change peoples’ minds.”

Ahead of the season LeBatard says, “It feels like there is more hope or desperate hope for these Dolphins.”

Many think it comes down divisionally to The Dolphins and Bills, who won big last night, but LeBatard feels the Dolphins are a long ways away stating, “I do not believe they couldbe or will be as good as the team we watched last night.”

LeBatard is not happy with what The Dolphins have done over the past two decades saying, “They have squandered everything that Shula and Marino did.”

Miami opens the season Sunday at 1 p.m. against New England at Hard Rock Stadium.