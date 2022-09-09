ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Blitz – Week 3 scores & highlights

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xOXR_0hoxhML600

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s another Friday night of high school football in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Our local teams are continuing their non-region contests. Below are the scores and then the highlights after the Blitz to follow.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

North Myrtle Beach 13
Conway 33 (Final)

St. James 20
Lake City 13 (Final)

Myrtle Beach 58
Socastee 21 (Final)

Carolina Forest 14
South Florence 49 (Final)

West Florence 47
Dreher 7 (Final)

Hilton Head Island 7
Wilson 43 (Final)

Dillon 59
Hartsville 35 (Final)

Lakewood 28
Aynor 54 (Final)

Oceanside Collegiate 20
Marlboro County 0 (Final)

Johnsonville 28
Waccamaw 7 (Final)

Georgetown 14
Carvers Bay 28 (Final)

Darlington 6
Cheraw 7 (Final)

Andrews 32
Hannah-Pamplico 12 (Final)

Marion 62
Hemingway 0 (Final)

Lee Central 0
Latta 30 (Final)

Lake View 58
Chesterfield 20 (Final)

Kingstree 32
Green Sea Floyds 8 (Final)

Andrew Jackson 26
Lamar 14 (Final)

Trinity Collegiate 44
Mullins 22 (Final)

East Clarendon 14
McBee 46 (Final)

Conway Christian 14
Pee Dee Academy 48 (Final)

Lee Academy 63
Dillon Christian 24 (Final)

Orangeburg Prep 19
Florence Christian 41 (Final)

Williamsburg Academy 49
King’s Academy 7 (Final)

Bethesda Academy 42
Carolina Academy 6 (Final)

Southern Lee 41
Fairmont (NC) 22 (Final)

Jack Britt 27
Scotland (NC) 28 (Final)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

Some want North Carolina school board to do away with valedictorian, salutatorian titles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Board of Education members have weighed in on possibly doing away with the titles given to graduating students who rank the highest academically in their class. The school board hasn’t formally discussed the idea of no longer using the valedictorian and salutatorian titles, but District 5 representative Anna Barrett […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WMBF

Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Blitz#High School Football#Lake View#Lakewood#American Football#Carolina#Mcbee#King S Academy 7 Lrb#Bethesda Academy
streetfoodblog.com

15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina

Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
RESTAURANTS
WLTX.com

South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
SWANSEA, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand

Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors, including one from North Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

74K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy