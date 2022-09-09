The Blitz – Week 3 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s another Friday night of high school football in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Our local teams are continuing their non-region contests. Below are the scores and then the highlights after the Blitz to follow.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
North Myrtle Beach 13
Conway 33 (Final)
St. James 20
Lake City 13 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 58
Socastee 21 (Final)
Carolina Forest 14
South Florence 49 (Final)
West Florence 47
Dreher 7 (Final)
Hilton Head Island 7
Wilson 43 (Final)
Dillon 59
Hartsville 35 (Final)
Lakewood 28
Aynor 54 (Final)
Oceanside Collegiate 20
Marlboro County 0 (Final)
Johnsonville 28
Waccamaw 7 (Final)
Georgetown 14
Carvers Bay 28 (Final)
Darlington 6
Cheraw 7 (Final)
Andrews 32
Hannah-Pamplico 12 (Final)
Marion 62
Hemingway 0 (Final)
Lee Central 0
Latta 30 (Final)
Lake View 58
Chesterfield 20 (Final)
Kingstree 32
Green Sea Floyds 8 (Final)
Andrew Jackson 26
Lamar 14 (Final)
Trinity Collegiate 44
Mullins 22 (Final)
East Clarendon 14
McBee 46 (Final)
Conway Christian 14
Pee Dee Academy 48 (Final)
Lee Academy 63
Dillon Christian 24 (Final)
Orangeburg Prep 19
Florence Christian 41 (Final)
Williamsburg Academy 49
King’s Academy 7 (Final)
Bethesda Academy 42
Carolina Academy 6 (Final)
Southern Lee 41
Fairmont (NC) 22 (Final)
Jack Britt 27
Scotland (NC) 28 (Final)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0