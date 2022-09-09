ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 top-rated coolers for every kind of outdoor adventure

Having a great cooler this summer is a must. Whether you're looking to invest in one that's top of the line or just want something that's dependable and affordable, we found the best, most customer-loved coolers that have something for everyone.
The Best Air Rifles for Squirrels of 2022

Squirrels are one of the most popular species of small game, and in some regions, squirrel hunting borders on a religion. Several species of tree squirrel can be hunted in almost every region of the country. I attempt to do the grand slam squirrel hunt every year, which consists of taking a fox squirrel, gray squirrel, black color phase fox/gray squirrel, and the Aberts in a single season. And to my way of thinking, airguns are the perfect tool for harvesting this upland critter.
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod

We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
The Best Deals of Cabela’s Fall Classic

Cabela’s Fall Classic is timed perfectly for saving money before hunting season. The sale runs now through September 7, but many of the best deals won’t last long. I scoured through hundreds of deals to find the very best savings and products. Ravin R26 on Sale for $500...
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water

The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
Patagonia’s New Fast-And-Light Vest Pack Is Best in Class

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I crested my second col of the day and peered down at the 3,000-foot valley ahead, a gust of wind chilled me instantly after the effort of the climb. Knowing the descent down the switchbacks to a small rifugio could be a cold one, I pulled a windbreaker from my pack. Halfway through a quest to run Alta Via 1—also known as the Dolomite High Route—in three days, I was grateful for the volume of the Slope Runner Exploration pack ($179) that Patagonia had lent me to test for a few months.
Variety and TikTok to Host Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sep. 20

Variety and TikTok are teaming up to host the first-ever Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sept. 20. The in-person dinner, held in Los Angeles, will bring together top entertainment film and TV marketers. The dinner will feature conversations with entertainment thought leaders, including the panel discussion Engaging Audiences in the New...
