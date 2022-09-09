Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Columbia and Gilchrist Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. At 62.0 feet, In Union County, flooding expands across farm land south of County Road 18 and approaches the road surface about 1 mile east of Southwest County Road 241. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 60.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday was 60.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Alachua and Marion Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rainbow Lakes Estates to near Wildwood. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Citra, Lynne, Archer, Sparr, Moss Bluff and Lake Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
