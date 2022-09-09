Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident
Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been renewing licenses for animal breeding facilities without completed annual inspections.
Vision Center, Muscatine join forces to plant trees
Vision Center, P.C. and the City of Muscatine Department of Parks and Recreation have joined forces on a unique project to plant more trees in and around Muscatine. The Vision Center is donating a tree to the Muscatine community with every purchase of their Botaniq eyewear. Botaniq pledges to plant one tree in partnership with […]
Pen City Current
Alliant to build 150-megawatt facility near Wever
LEE COUNTY - A new Alliant Energy 150-megawatt solar panel field is moving forward near Wever. Alliant officials met with Lee County Supervisors at the board's regular meeting Monday to outline the project, which has been in the works for quite a while. Justin Foss, Renewable Energy Director with Alliant...
kilj.com
Iowa Wesleyan University a ‘Best Regional College’
Mount Pleasant, IA – September 12, 2022 —Iowa Wesleyan University is proud to be listed as a top institution in the Midwest according to the 2022 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings, released today. In addition to its overall ranking, Iowa Wesleyan ranked #4 among Regional...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
tspr.org
MDH coming to Monmouth
McDonough District Hospital, which is based in Macomb, will open a new healthcare clinic in Monmouth. President and CEO Brian Dietz said MDH has more than 1,000 patients from the Monmouth area, even though the hospital has no facilities north of Bushnell. Dietz said the new clinic will provide a...
kilj.com
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center. i. Home School Assistance Program – Lynne Haeffner, Cara Bunnell. 1. Sept. 26 Work Session – Iowa House District #87 Candidate Forum and Spring 2022 Iowa Assessment Results 2. October 24 Work Session – Iowa Senate District #44 Candidate Forum and Master Planning Discussion 3. FY23 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates.
kilj.com
Shae Matthew McCabe
Shae Matthew McCabe, 43, of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from injuries sustained in an accident. A Celebration of Shae’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Cider House in Fairfield, Iowa. A memorial fund for Shae’s children has been established at Community 1st Credit Union in Fairfield Iowa. Checks may be taken directly to Community 1st Credit Union or mailed to 2216 256th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
kilj.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges
On September 09, 2022, at approximately 10:01 P.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, later identified as Nicky L. Garrett, 40, of Eldon, Iowa,...
kilj.com
Glenda Rose Ferguson-Moeller
Glenda Rose Ferguson-Moeller, 82, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Born on April 14, 1940, in Kahoka, Missouri, the daughter of Leon and Helen (Benge) Smith. On June 22,1958, she married Howard Ferguson. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2002. She then married Marvin Moeller on December 28, 2005.
kilj.com
Mount Pleasant to Host Marching Band Invitational This Saturday
The annual Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational will be held Saturday, September 17 at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Admission is $5.00 and concessions will be available. This is probably the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Mount Pleasant Music Boosters. The Mount Pleasant Middle School will get the evening started...
KWQC
Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday. A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release. According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
KBUR
23 cats rescued from Muscatine residence
Muscatine, IA- Authorities rescued 23 cats Thursday, September 8th, from a residence in Muscatine. According to a news release, on Thursday, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. An investigation revealed that there was a significant amount of cats at the residence of 4926 Abrams Dr. that were living in poor conditions.
Pen City Current
It's who ya know.... and who you don't
I don't know what's more amazing, the number of people I know when I walk Avenue G during the Rodeo Parade... Or the number of people I don't. I live about three blocks from the parade route so I use my scanner to judge when police start to roll down the route, give myself a little time, and then head down 6th Street to Avenue G to throngs down the hill.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
kilj.com
Rosa L. Prevett
Rosa L. Prevett, 81 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Hillsboro Cemetery, with words of comfort by Jeff Murphy. Memorials may be directed to the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice of West Burlington in her memory.
