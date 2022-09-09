Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Locally dense fog is affecting some locations around Lake City and Live Oak this morning with visibilities below half a mile for a brief time. These visibilities should improve by 10 AM. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Nassau and Baker Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 44.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Tuesday was 44.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Columbia and Gilchrist Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
