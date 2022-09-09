ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
Housing market- time to buy?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s red hot housing market continues to cool off, according to the August numbers released by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) but isn’t showing any signs of a sharp pullback. There are, however, notable changes in the housing market, especially growing inventory, while higher mortgage rates become less affordable for home buyers.
Las Vegas father creates group for dads to build community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local group is making space for more dads to become better role models at home and in the community. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without kids to socialize and support each other and today a special guest joined their play date to discuss deeper matters that concern them as parents.
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead on Saturday after getting hit by a car in August. Police reported to West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 8:39 a.m on August 12. According to surveillance video, the car was turning left on a green light when...
Man killed by Las Vegas police in shooting

A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive during a vehicle stop. When officers stopped the sports utility vehicle, one person attempted to run. A shooting occurred between the...
1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
Clark County hosts 20th annual 'Dog Daze'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County hosted its annual "Dog Daze" event on Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the desert breeze outdoor pool on the last day before it shuts down for the season. There were also raffles, local pet businesses on site, and even...
Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor on 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 13 veteran tenants were given quilts made by Quilts of Valor in collaboration with Just Serve, a coalition partner of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The local organization offers low-income housing and programming for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on fixed...
LAS VEGAS, NV

