Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Christmas light spectacle Enchant returns for display at Resorts World Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enchant, the Christmas light spectacular, is returning to Las Vegas with a new event on the Strip. A special edition will be set up at Resorts World Las Vegas this year for an event called "Enchant on the Strip." Organizers say there will be 10...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
news3lv.com
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police honors heroes lost on 9/11
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police honored the lives lost on 9/11. Officers joined together on Sunday at Police Memorial Park to commemorate the 21st anniversary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Thousands of jobs available during upcoming hiring event at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of jobs will be up for grabs during a hiring event at The Palms this Wednesday. Job recruitment website, jobertising.com, is partnering with some of Las Vegas' best companies to bring the 'Las Vegas Job Fair' to The Palms Casino Resort. The event will...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash with pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck in the northeast valley Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, LVMPD said in an email.
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
news3lv.com
Housing market- time to buy?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s red hot housing market continues to cool off, according to the August numbers released by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) but isn’t showing any signs of a sharp pullback. There are, however, notable changes in the housing market, especially growing inventory, while higher mortgage rates become less affordable for home buyers.
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas father creates group for dads to build community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local group is making space for more dads to become better role models at home and in the community. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without kids to socialize and support each other and today a special guest joined their play date to discuss deeper matters that concern them as parents.
news3lv.com
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
news3lv.com
4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
news3lv.com
Clark County official formally charged with murder in death of Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County public administrator has been formally charged with murder after his arrest for the killing of a Las Vegas journalist last week. Court records show that a criminal complaint was filed Monday charging Robert Telles, 45, with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon where the victim 60 or older.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
AEG Las Vegas welcomes new senior vice president of global partnerships
The company that helps bring great entertainment to the heart of Las Vegas is looking at a change in management. AEG promoted Sally Bae to senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas. Bae will oversee revenue generation for T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena as...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police officer released from hospital after being shot in suspect pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer has been released from the hospital after she was shot and injured during the pursuit of a suspect on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released video on Monday of Officer Tierney Tomburo getting discharged from UMC earlier in the day.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead on Saturday after getting hit by a car in August. Police reported to West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 8:39 a.m on August 12. According to surveillance video, the car was turning left on a green light when...
news3lv.com
Man killed by Las Vegas police in shooting
A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive during a vehicle stop. When officers stopped the sports utility vehicle, one person attempted to run. A shooting occurred between the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
news3lv.com
Robert Telles’ status as public administrator, taxpayer salary to remain for now
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Robert Telles was formally charged with the murder of journalist Jeff German, according to court records, but his status as the Clark County Public Administrator and his taxpayer-funded salary will remain for now. Clark County officials tell News 3 that Telles remains the officeholder for...
news3lv.com
Clark County hosts 20th annual 'Dog Daze'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County hosted its annual "Dog Daze" event on Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the desert breeze outdoor pool on the last day before it shuts down for the season. There were also raffles, local pet businesses on site, and even...
news3lv.com
Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor on 9/11
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 13 veteran tenants were given quilts made by Quilts of Valor in collaboration with Just Serve, a coalition partner of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The local organization offers low-income housing and programming for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on fixed...
Comments / 0