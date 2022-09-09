ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Roundup | Northeastern girls' tennis edges Currituck on the road

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

BARCO — The Northeastern girls’ tennis team won just enough matches to overtake Currituck 5-4 on the road Thursday.

The Lady Eagles (2-3, 2-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) had singles winners in Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman, while Currituck (0-5, 0-3 NCC) stayed even with them thanks to singles victories by Kampbell Belangia, Kaylee Overton and Logan White.

Overton and White won a doubles match for Currituck, but Northeastern’s Carter and Foreman, and Simpson and Madeline Carlson, won their doubles matches.

The Lady Eagles host Manteo on Tuesday, while the Lady Knights head to First Flight the same day.

John A. Holmes 7, Manteo 2: The Lady Aces (9-0, 4-0 NCC) kept rolling with the road win in Manteo (2-2, 2-2).

Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond, Carson Ray and Molly Harvill won singles matches with Harvill needing to win a tiebreaker 10-7.

Spear and Rinehart, and Bond and Ray, won doubles matches.

Edenton hosts Washington on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

John A. Holmes 5, Gates 0: The Aces (7-0) shut out the Red Barons (2-2) Thursday in Edenton.

Edenton pulled away with four goals in the second half. Ean Bateman scored twice with David Gonzalez, Trent Spear and Axel Preciado adding the others. Spear, Daniel Emminizer, Peyton Materra and Loghan Wagner had the assists.

The Aces head to Manteo Monday for their first conference game of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

Albemarle School def. Lawrence Academy 25-15, 25-13, 25-11: The Lady Colts improved to 7-0-1 overall and 2-0 in Tarheel Independent Conference with the home win over the Lady Warriors (4-2, 1-1 TIC) Thursday.

Albemarle School was scheduled to face Columbia Friday before going to Pungo Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Camden def. First Flight 25-13, 25-11, 25-14: The Lady Bruins (6-0, 3-0 NCC) swept the Lady Nighthawks (3-3, 1-2 NCC) at home Thursday night.

Tessa Forehand and Carlyn Tanis reached double-digit kills with 11 and 10, respectively, while Adisyn Russell had 12 digs and Peyton Carver had 11 digs and 18 assists.

Camden travels to Gates on Monday.

Perquimans def. Washington County 25-5, 25-6, 25-4: The Lady Pirates (6-1, 3-0 FRC) continued their dominant start in conference with the road win over the Lady Panthers (2-4, 1-2) Thursday.

Eby Scaff led Perquimans with 10 kills as Daven Brabble came up with 10 serving aces. Victoria Williamson, who had seven kills, and Mary Woodward both had five aces.

The Lady Pirates host Tarboro on Tuesday.

Manteo def. Currituck: The Lady Knights (3-4, 1-2 NCC) dropped their second straight match with the defeat against Manteo (6-1, 3-0 NCC) at home Thursday.

Currituck is scheduled to host John A. Holmes on Tuesday.

Hertford County def. Northeastern: The Lady Eagles (0-3, 0-3 NCC) lost the conference match on the road to the Lady Bears (4-2, 2-1 NCC) in four sets Thursday.

Northeastern is scheduled to host Cape Hatteras on Monday.

