Iowa Crop Progress And Condition Report
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented today on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. “After a warm and dry week, a shift in the weather pattern brought cooler temperatures and widespread rainfall...
MP School District Receives COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding grant
Iowa Departments of Education, Health and Human Services award nearly $600,000 in K-12 school mental health. The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services today awarded 10 competitive grants, up to $100,000 each, to public school districts for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health.
