Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding an Aug. 20 burglary in the area of the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. According to the Crime Stoppers, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, an unknown man allegedly burglarized a home on Columbia Lane. The man arrived in a […]
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day: 2013 Chevy Tahoe
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2013 silver Chevrolet Tahoe for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day” was reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was stolen from the 6000 block of Bellpree. It should display a Texas license, FBZ-5403, and the last […]
Borger officials release info on Monday leak situation
UPDATE Officials from the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management report that evacuations have been lifted for the affected buildings and roads are being opened. According to officials, after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to a report of a leaking rail car. Officials said the leak came from a […]
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive, yesterday. According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
APD asking for help identifying body found by dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it needs help from the public to identify the body of a man that was found by a dumpster Tuesday in north Amarillo. On Tuesday, APD reported that officers were investigating the body of a man that was found by a dumpster in an alley […]
Body Found By Dumpster in Alleyway
Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the 2800 block of Oak drive today/ on the 6th. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male laying by a dumpster in the ally. Police are investigating along with the APD Homicide Unit because of the unusual circumstances.
Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
Police: Off-duty officer shoots suspect who tried to run over him, crowd after fight
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer. Police said the officer was at home around 4:45 a.m. Saturday when he heard a fight happening outside. The officer went outside and saw a crowd at the intersection of Nasa...
[PHOTOS] Can You Really Live the Cabin Life in Amarillo?
You are planning your next vacation. You want to head to the mountains. That crisp air just seems to relax you. You start your search for a place to stay. Oh, yeah it's the cabin life for you. Then vacation is over and you have to head home. All good...
Drug Bust At Greyhound Bus Station
A man is behind bars after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus. On September 4th, an Amarillo police officer and his K-9 were working at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn on South. Monroe. The K-9 did a free air sniff of the...
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
Stream Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball game here. The volleyball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. You can stream the game by clicking here.
