Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive, yesterday. According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Body Found By Dumpster in Alleyway

Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the 2800 block of Oak drive today/ on the 6th. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male laying by a dumpster in the ally. Police are investigating along with the APD Homicide Unit because of the unusual circumstances.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust At Greyhound Bus Station

A man is behind bars after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus. On September 4th, an Amarillo police officer and his K-9 were working at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn on South. Monroe. The K-9 did a free air sniff of the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Stream Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball game here. The volleyball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. You can stream the game by clicking here.
AMARILLO, TX

