Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
NBC Miami
Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police
Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
NBC Miami
Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest
A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for video voyeurism, filmed women in restroom, investigators say
A man accused of video recording women inside a public restroom at a popular Palm Beach County beach is now behind bars.
NBC Miami
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police
A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Oakland Park Woman Accused of Trying to Infect First Responders With HIV
Operators of a halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when one of their residents appeared to be overdosing on drugs but when help arrived the woman started spitting on paramedics and later claimed to have HIV, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, was sitting in...
NBC Miami
Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest
The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City
Police said that an 85-year-old lady was shot and died in Liberty City on Friday night. At roughly 6:30 p.m., Miami Police arrived. to the vicinity of 52nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, where they discovered the lady with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by...
NBC Miami
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
californiaexaminer.net
Prosecutors Will Charge the Adolescent Who Shot 2 Miami-dade Students as an Adult
Friday morning, the 16-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade County appeared in court, where prosecutors announced their intention to charge him as an adult. At 8 a.m. on Thursday, police say Emmanuel Morales opened fire on two 12-year-old students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman
MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade
No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
NBC Miami
Suspicious Backpack at SouthCom Causes Lockdown of Nearby Doral Schools
A suspicious item in a backpack brought to U.S. Southern Command in Doral caused the lockdown of nearby schools Tuesday morning, officials said. Doral Police said a man arrived at the location off Northwest 33rd Street and said he had a bomb in his backpack. The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody.
WSVN-TV
Miami community shaken by fatal shooting of ‘Grandma Liz’ outside home demands justice
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community still reeling from a shooting a City of Miami neighborhood that left an 89-year-old woman dead is asking for answers in the incident, as residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure. Elizabeth Level was knows and “Grandma Liz” in the neighborhood when shots...
NBC Miami
Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek
A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet. A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man who went missing from hospital in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 57-year-old man who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Arnold Anthony Harris was last seen at the Florida Medical Center, located along West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.
cw34.com
FBI: Man sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder South Florida police officers
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami who discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective has been sentenced to 310 months, just over 25 years, in federal prison on Thursday. Agents say 21-year-old James Robert Mills Jr.,...
Comments / 1