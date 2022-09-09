ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest

A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
bulletin-news.com

85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City

Police said that an 85-year-old lady was shot and died in Liberty City on Friday night. At roughly 6:30 p.m., Miami Police arrived. to the vicinity of 52nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, where they discovered the lady with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman

MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade

No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Suspicious Backpack at SouthCom Causes Lockdown of Nearby Doral Schools

A suspicious item in a backpack brought to U.S. Southern Command in Doral caused the lockdown of nearby schools Tuesday morning, officials said. Doral Police said a man arrived at the location off Northwest 33rd Street and said he had a bomb in his backpack. The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody.
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek

A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet. A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet...
COCONUT CREEK, FL

