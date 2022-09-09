Read full article on original website
Moline bike path, ramp closed starting Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bicycle and pedestrian “on-ramp” at 41st street will be closed starting Tuesday for construction to upgrade the ramp to be ADA accessible. About 50 feet of the trail will also be closed for construction, the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.
Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
Lanes to be closed on Arsenal bridges
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17. Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Sept. 12 till Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge on Sept. 16.
Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Water Division personnel are set to start hydrant flushing Monday. The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is estimated to last about four weeks. More than 2,500 fire hydrants throughout moline will be checked...
