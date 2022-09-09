Read full article on original website
Related
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
mymcmedia.org
Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring
Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
mocoshow.com
Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg
Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WJLA
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
dbknews.com
Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters
The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After two years in low gear, work resumes on Purple Line in Montgomery, Pr. George’s
Troubled project is years behind schedule and billions over budget. The post After two years in low gear, work resumes on Purple Line in Montgomery, Pr. George’s appeared first on Maryland Matters.
khqa.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
mocoshow.com
Local Couple Committed to Raising $1 Million for Immunotherapy Research
On October 3, 2021, Jenny and Kevin Kehoe of Kensington, MD lost their almost three-year-old son Conor to an aggressive form of leukemia called T-cell ALL. The couple has since committed to raising $1,000,000 in five years for immunotherapy research at Children’s National, where Conor spent the last 10 months of his life. Since starting the fundraiser this past July, they have raised over $48,000. Additional details below per the fundraising page:
NBC Washington
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
mymcmedia.org
Tenants Rally Demanding Rent Stabilization
Montgomery County tenants rallied outside the council building Friday demanding the approval of a bill that would temporarily prevent unreasonable rent increases. While a previous rent stabilization expired on May 15, Expedited Bill 22-22 would limit rent increases to 4.4% for another six months. On July 26, the last full...
mocoshow.com
CSX Notifies MDOT of Potential Strike That Could Affect MARC Commuter Service
As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified MDOT MTA that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Since CSX owns and maintains the Camden and Brunswick lines in addition to dispatching MARC trains, any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached.
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
Comments / 1