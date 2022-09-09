ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TVGuide.com

National Treasure: Edge of History: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything to Know

Seventeen years ago, National Treasure became a global phenomenon. Viewers around the world watched as Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates solved clue after clue to locate a hidden national treasure. In 2007, the adventure saga continued with the sequel film National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and now it's beginning another adventure in a new medium with a TV series on Disney+, premiering just in time for Christmas.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Bear Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

If you've seen The Bear (and you have, haven't you?), you know why we've named it one of the best shows of 2022 so far. It's fun to see the FX-produced Hulu restaurant dramedy blow up, both because it's the kind of show that usually stays under the radar, and because it helped to solidify Ayo Edebiri as a star. If you're already hungry for Season 2, no one would blame you.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Vampire Academy (Season 1 Episode 1, 2, 3 & 4) Peacock, trailer, release date

Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women’s friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Startattle.com – Vampire Academy | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date: September 15, 2022 at 3am...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed

Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date

Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Blank (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Struggling author Claire Rivers (Rachel Shelley) signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to help her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host and no communication with the outside world. Startattle.com – Blank 2022.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Infernal Machine (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce stars in this psychological thriller of obsession and deceit. Startattle.com – The Infernal Machine 2022. Country : Portugal / United Kingdom / United States. Production : Moviebox / Monte Productions / Dark Dreams Entertainment / Filmology Finance / Liquid Noise Films / McLaren House / Media Finance Capital / Spy Manor Productions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
MOVIES
ABC News

Watch the 1st official trailer for 'Disenchanted'

Our magical first look at the "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted," is finally here!. The official teaser trailer debuted Friday at D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, giving fans a glimpse at what's in store when the live-action musical comedy premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+. "Disenchanted" reunites Amy Adams, Patrick...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ director teases a potential crossover with ‘Deadpool’

In a franchise with plenty of surprising crossovers, one of the most obscure Marvel crossovers seems to be on the table as Stranger Things director Shawn Levy reveals that a Deadpool crossover could be possible. Levy is set to direct the upcoming Deadpool film. Speaking to Variety on the red...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

New Doctor Who film releases trailer and confirms UK release date

Doctor Who is at a turning point right now, with the return of Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa being confirmed as the next Doctor. Many people are waiting with bated breath to see if the revamp will deliver, as it did when Davies revived the show in 2005. Of...
MOVIES
Collider

'Werewolf by Night': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Marvel already has an incredibly impressive slate of film and television series ahead of them in the remaining entries into the new Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranging from the return of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all the way to the next major ensemble event film with Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), it's shocking that the MCU can still pack in any more new characters or ideas. Yet, they still are, and at their showcase presence at this year's annual D23 Expo, studio head Kevin Feige took the stage to finally reveal a secretive new project.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster

After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

A Million Little Things season 5 release date speculation and more

When is A Million Little Things season 5 out? Over the last four years, A Million Little Things has become one of most captivating drama series around. Starting from a tragic premise, the TV series from DJ Nash has evolved into a strong, inter-personal story that’s about to reach its conclusion.
TV SERIES

