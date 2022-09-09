Read full article on original website
National Treasure: Edge of History: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything to Know
Seventeen years ago, National Treasure became a global phenomenon. Viewers around the world watched as Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates solved clue after clue to locate a hidden national treasure. In 2007, the adventure saga continued with the sequel film National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and now it's beginning another adventure in a new medium with a TV series on Disney+, premiering just in time for Christmas.
The Bear Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
If you've seen The Bear (and you have, haven't you?), you know why we've named it one of the best shows of 2022 so far. It's fun to see the FX-produced Hulu restaurant dramedy blow up, both because it's the kind of show that usually stays under the radar, and because it helped to solidify Ayo Edebiri as a star. If you're already hungry for Season 2, no one would blame you.
Vampire Academy (Season 1 Episode 1, 2, 3 & 4) Peacock, trailer, release date
Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women’s friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Startattle.com – Vampire Academy | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date: September 15, 2022 at 3am...
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
Final ‘Andor’ Trailer, Jude Law in ‘Skeleton Crew’ & More From Star Wars at D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
The D23 expo has revealed more trailers and show updates than we can count. From the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the official Secret Invasion trailer to a slew of Star Wars updates, Disney+ has all of its franchise bases covered. Here, we’ve compiled a roundup...
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Blank (2022 movie) trailer, release date
Struggling author Claire Rivers (Rachel Shelley) signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to help her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host and no communication with the outside world. Startattle.com – Blank 2022.
Archer (Season 13 Episode 4) “Laws of Attraction”, trailer, release date
Fabian tasks The Agency with recovering a piece of valuable tech from a nefarious threat, the Swiss! Startattle.com – Archer | FXX. This episode was written by Brittany Ann Miller. Network: FXX. Episode title: “Laws of Attraction”. Release date: September 14, 2022 at 10pm EST. Cast:. · H....
The Infernal Machine (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce stars in this psychological thriller of obsession and deceit. Startattle.com – The Infernal Machine 2022. Country : Portugal / United Kingdom / United States. Production : Moviebox / Monte Productions / Dark Dreams Entertainment / Filmology Finance / Liquid Noise Films / McLaren House / Media Finance Capital / Spy Manor Productions.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
Watch the 1st official trailer for 'Disenchanted'
Our magical first look at the "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted," is finally here!. The official teaser trailer debuted Friday at D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, giving fans a glimpse at what's in store when the live-action musical comedy premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+. "Disenchanted" reunites Amy Adams, Patrick...
‘Stranger Things’ director teases a potential crossover with ‘Deadpool’
In a franchise with plenty of surprising crossovers, one of the most obscure Marvel crossovers seems to be on the table as Stranger Things director Shawn Levy reveals that a Deadpool crossover could be possible. Levy is set to direct the upcoming Deadpool film. Speaking to Variety on the red...
New Doctor Who film releases trailer and confirms UK release date
Doctor Who is at a turning point right now, with the return of Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa being confirmed as the next Doctor. Many people are waiting with bated breath to see if the revamp will deliver, as it did when Davies revived the show in 2005. Of...
'Werewolf by Night': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Marvel already has an incredibly impressive slate of film and television series ahead of them in the remaining entries into the new Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranging from the return of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all the way to the next major ensemble event film with Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), it's shocking that the MCU can still pack in any more new characters or ideas. Yet, they still are, and at their showcase presence at this year's annual D23 Expo, studio head Kevin Feige took the stage to finally reveal a secretive new project.
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
Teaser released for upcoming Disney+ series 'The Santa Clauses'
A new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ original limited series "The Santa Clauses" is out now.
A Million Little Things season 5 release date speculation and more
When is A Million Little Things season 5 out? Over the last four years, A Million Little Things has become one of most captivating drama series around. Starting from a tragic premise, the TV series from DJ Nash has evolved into a strong, inter-personal story that’s about to reach its conclusion.
