University of Michigan deputy chief among 5 semi-finalists for Chelsea police chief job
CHELSEA, MI - A top University of Michigan public safety official is among the semi-finalists being considered to become the city of Chelsea’s first new police chief in more than 15 years. University of Michigan Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Melissa Overton will join four other candidates for...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
Detroit News
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.
Richmond police chief back on the job after reportedly misusing LEIN system
The Richmond police chief is back on the job and back in court still charged with a crime. His defense attorney believes the charge should be dropped.
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
downriversundaytimes.com
Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots
SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
Detroit police officer dies of injuries sustained in shooting more than 20 years ago that left him paralyzed
Detroit police are mourning the loss of Officer Lloyd “Mike” Todd after he died Monday due to complications of gunshot wounds sustained on the job more than 20 years ago.
Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
thesalinepost.com
Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe
A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Police: Man tried to flush cocaine during drug bust in Fairmont
A Detroit man was arrested after a drug task force found cocaine, meth and fentanyl while searching a home in Fairmont.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
Police searching for 2 suspects wanted for stealing from northwest Detroit gas station
Information on a pair of alleged robbers is being sought by police after two suspects took items from a Detroit gas station this week. DPD released surveillance footage of two male suspects wanted in connection to the case on Friday
