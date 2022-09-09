EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO