Melvindale, MI

fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Melvindale, MI
Dearborn, MI
Melvindale, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots

SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
SOUTHGATE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe

A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
Classic Rock 96.1

Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges

When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".

