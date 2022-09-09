Read full article on original website
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires
HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said Tuesday it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay...
Pennsylvania election integrity measures advancing
(The Center Square) – A trio of bills are working their way through the Legislature to enhance the security of election ballots and remove deceased residents from the voter rolls. The House State Government Committee met on Monday to vote on House Bill 34, House Bill 143, and House...
Cumru residents take stand against proposed project
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Cumru Township Planning Commission could make a big decision Monday night about a proposed distribution center that's sparked opposition near Flying Hills. "We don't really feel that there should be a facility like this, that's located in a community of 3,500 people along a...
Police: Anonymous person threatened to shoot people at Orefield Middle School, prompting closure of district schools last week
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -Threats of a school shooting are what led to the closing of Parkland School District buildings last week, police and the district said Monday. The information comes five days after the initial threat last Wednesday night. For some students and parents in the Parkland School District,...
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
Monday night crash ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Quakertown, Lehigh Valley
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. One car was facing the wrong direction, as traffic...
Cumru planners reject developer's warehouse proposal
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — More than 100 people packed into Governor Mifflin Intermediate School's cafeteria for a decision about the future of a proposed warehouse on Route 10, next to the Flying Hills community. Many people held up signs that read "no warehouse" at Monday night's planning commission meeting.
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
Whitehall Twp. family looking forward to daughter lighting up Times Square as part of NYC Buddy Walk
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Start spreading the news. 6-year-old Zari Moultrie of Whitehall Township will light up Times Square this weekend. Out of over 2400 applicants worldwide, a photo of Zari was selected to appear on the JumboTron screen in Times Square to help kick off the New York City Buddy Walk for the National Down Syndrome Society.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Sugarloaf Twp.
SUGARLOAF TWP., Pa. -- A Kansas woman died after a motorcycle accident in Luzerne County. Eva Carey, 55, lost control and crashed her bike on I-80 east in Sugarloaf Township around 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton where she was pronounced...
South Whitehall police looking for missing man
SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. -- South Whitehall Twp. PD is looking for Dakota Banks. Banks went missing from the 2600 block of Pennsylvania St. at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and tan boots. He is listed as a missing endangered person. If...
