ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas prices inch downward

Delaware gas prices have settled into a pattern of dropping a penny or two a day. The $3.42 price posted on Monday by AAA is still 42 cents higher than the same period a year ago but well below the peak figure that came in just shy of $4 a gallon.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

USWind has its sights set on bringing powerlines ashore in Delaware

Both of the region’s offshore wind projects plan want to have powerlines come ashore in Delaware. A filing with the federal Bureau of Offshore Management from USWind indicates that the project wants to bring electric power generated from offshore turbines to substations near Indian River Inlet. The Cape Gazette...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice

Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
HOCKESSIN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Traffic
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Medicare confusion and retired state workers

One of our stories that generated a fair number of page views involved a state legislator and a New Castle County Council member raising a fuss over Delaware moving to a Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for retired state employees eligible for the federal program. Medicare Advantage adds benefits to conventional...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy