Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas prices inch downward
Delaware gas prices have settled into a pattern of dropping a penny or two a day. The $3.42 price posted on Monday by AAA is still 42 cents higher than the same period a year ago but well below the peak figure that came in just shy of $4 a gallon.
delawarebusinessnow.com
USWind has its sights set on bringing powerlines ashore in Delaware
Both of the region’s offshore wind projects plan want to have powerlines come ashore in Delaware. A filing with the federal Bureau of Offshore Management from USWind indicates that the project wants to bring electric power generated from offshore turbines to substations near Indian River Inlet. The Cape Gazette...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice
Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Travel notes: American’s flight cuts; Cultural attraction-hotel offer; Amtrak group fare
December travelers will see fewer flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport. The Philadelphia Business Journal (subscription) reported American Airlines will cut 15% of its flights during the first two weeks of the month due to pilot and other staff shortages. Some of the cuts involve fewer flights to popular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Medicare confusion and retired state workers
One of our stories that generated a fair number of page views involved a state legislator and a New Castle County Council member raising a fuss over Delaware moving to a Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for retired state employees eligible for the federal program. Medicare Advantage adds benefits to conventional...
Comments / 0