Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
everythinglubbock.com
Lindsey Stirling brings holiday show to Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. The 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more, including Lubbock, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 18, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Big Sean shouts out couple who met during his San Antonio White Rabbit show
Remember the White Rabbit?
KSAT 12
Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio
San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
Chris Perez announces new single, deal with George Lopez
The new song is a first for Chris Perez's music career.
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
Elotitos Corn Bar adds second San Antonio location, expands to Government Hill
Government Hill is getting cornier.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
NBA star Jordan Clarkson's father to open first Bojangles in San Antonio
The North Carolina fried chicken chain is headed to the Alamo City.
San Antonio businessman, iHeart Communications founder Lowry Mays dies at 87
A San Antonio cancer center also got its name from Lowry Mays.
San Marcos celebrates sixth annual Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest
The two-week festival is underway.
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Have you ever tried to buy a win for your favorite football team? One would assume it would cost several hundred thousand dollars to buy an NFL or college football win. Who's got that kind of cash? The Texas Lottery might have a clue...
San Antonio's Hometown Burger abruptly closes all locations
Hometown Burger had eight locations in San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
Dolores Huerta, Cristela Alonzo joining Beto O'Rourke in San Antonio
The election is less than two months away.
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
We’re turning our attention to the stage this week thanks to the many live performances making their way to Alamo City. See Pitbull live in concert with special guest Iggy Azalea, or enjoy a live performance by comedian Carlos Mencia. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
mySanAntonio.com
