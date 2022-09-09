ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lindsey Stirling brings holiday show to Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. The 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more, including Lubbock, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 18, 2022, at 8 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KSAT 12

Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio

San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KSAT 12

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Siberian#At T Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022

It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy