2 arrested in connection with murder and barricaded gunman situation in Detroit
The Detroit Police Department Special Response Team and officers were in the scene after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 16000 block of Constance, south of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
1 dead, 3 teens arrested after triple stabbing near Fraser High School
Three teenagers are in police custody following a triple stabbing in Macomb County that left one person dead. It happened late Tuesday afternoon, not far from Fraser High School.
Thieves crash into pair of Michigan gun retailers, steal dozens of firearms
Police are searching for several suspects involved in a trio of robberies at two different gun retailers in Michigan. According to WXYZ-Detroit, more than 100 total guns have been stolen from Armed in Michigan in Westland and CC Coins, Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights since Sunday. Fox 2 Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
fox2detroit.com
8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women charged with swiping multiple purses from shopping carts in Canton, using stolen cards
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women have been charged with stealing multiple purses from shopping carts at Canton Township stores and then using the credit and debit cards inside to make purchases. Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Monea Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are accused of taking purses...
Detroiters urged to shelter in place while police deal with "active barricaded gunman" on west side
The Detroit Police Department Special Response Team and officers were in the scene after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 16000 block of Constance, south of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
Detroit News
Parents of Oxford High shooting suspect fight to forbid prosecutor's expert witness
Pontiac — The Oxford couple facing charges related to the Nov. 30 school shooting involving their teenage son are arguing the Oakland County prosecutor's expert witness shouldn't be allowed to testify. Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys argue the case against their clients has largely been driven by exaggeration and...
Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
WILX-TV
Meth, fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring
WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - More than 10 pounds of drugs were reportedly seized from a Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization. According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized a half kilogram of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of fentanyl and 10 pounds of marijuana. Police said a stolen gun...
MSP: 54-year-old Detroit woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brighton
Authorities say a deadly crash on eastbound I-96 claimed the life of one woman while two other people were sent to the hospital with injuries on Sunday night.
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
Car crashes into Metro Detroit jewelry store just months after owner was shot and killed
A car crashed into the corner of Hutch’s Jewelry, a Metro Detroit jeweler known for selling high-priced pieces to Detroit rappers. The jewelry store was in the news in June 2022 after the shooting death of owner Dan Hutchinson.
