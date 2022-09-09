ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin looks to start battery production in Q1 2023: report

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is still in its early stages, but the Germany-based electric vehicle factory is aiming for some ambitious targets of its own. Among these is the facility’s battery production, which is reportedly expected to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla’s next generation of vehicles...
How Rivian’s deal with Mercedes bolsters the EV maker’s long-term outlook

After Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) struck a deal with Mercedes-Benz last week for a strategic partnership and joint production effort of electric delivery vans, analysts are explaining how the move could help bolster the EV maker’s long-term outlook. Last week, Rivian and Mercedes-Benz announced they would build all-electric delivery...
Elon Musk still estimates 6 billion Tesla FSD miles for global regulatory approval

When Elon Musk wrote his Master Plan Part Deux, he mentioned that it would likely take about 6 billion autonomous miles before a self-driving system gets worldwide regulatory approval. A lot has happened since — from Tesla transitioning to a vision-only approach to the FSD Beta program being rolled out — but Musk’s 6 billion FSD miles estimate seems to have stayed the same.
Lucid CEO shares deep dive into motor in new Tech Talks video

Lucid CEO, Peter Rawlinson, shared a deep dive into the company’s motors and a comparison with other motors in its latest Tech Talks video. In the video, Rawlinson takes viewers “deep into the heart” of Lucid’s drive unit. Weighing 67 pounds, the motor generates 670 horsepower or 10 horsepower per pound, Rawlinson said.
Tesla China VP posts key update on Giga Shanghai’s supply chain

Tesla China VP Grace Tao recently shared some key insights about Gigafactory Shanghai’s operations. As per the executive, the supply chain of Tesla’s China-based factory is only getting more and more efficient. Gigafactory Shanghai has played an increasingly large role in Tesla’s overall operations. Since it was put...
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district

Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Tesla launches non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot Program in Iceland

Tesla has launched its Pilot Program to Supercharge non-Tesla vehicles in Iceland, marking the fourteenth country to have the program. Tesla announced today via its Tesla Charging Twitter page that non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in Iceland. The specific locations are available in the Tesla App, the company said.
Summer is ending, but climate disasters keep coming

September marks the start of a new season for meteorologists. It’s the beginning of “climatological fall” in the Northern Hemisphere — and, ostensibly, a transition to milder weather. But much of the U.S. is still baking, burning, withering or swimming. It’s the reality of life on...
Tesla hires critical minerals expert in Canada ahead of rumored Gigafactory

Tesla has hired a new critical minerals expert in Canada ahead of the company’s rumored placement of its next Gigafactory, which could land somewhere in Quebec. A new report has indicated that Aleem Ladak, a mining engineer in Toronto and advisor to the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development, and Mines, has joined Tesla, according to lobbyist records released this month. Electric Autonomy Canada said Ladak’s position is related to government policy for critical minerals and supply chain.
Vote for Tesla Gigafactory Berlin expansion sees indefinite delay

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin may already be producing vehicles, but the facility itself is nowhere near finished. Tesla has so far only completed a part of the planned Giga Berlin complex, so more construction in the area is expected. Unfortunately for Tesla, it would appear that some of the company’s Gigafactory Berlin expansion plans have to take a back seat, at least for now.
Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDWomen's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFW WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as...
Tesla Giga Berlin targets 5k cars per week by Q1 2023

Tesla Giga Berlin aims to produce 5,000 cars per week by Q1 2023. Tesla held an open-door event in Grünheide on Sunday, September 11. At Sunday’s event, the company talked to local employees about Giga Berlin’s water usage and the factory’s environmental and water protection protocols. It also provided information on the factory’s road and rail infrastructure, forest conversion, battery cell production, and training/studies at Giga Berlin.
Twitter claims its ~$7 million whistleblower payment doesn’t breach Musk deal

The legal tensions between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and social media company Twitter continue to rise. This past Friday, Elon Musk’s legal team noted in a letter that Twitter’s failure to seek Musk’s consent before it paid about $7 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko violated the company’s merger agreement with the Tesla CEO.
EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Wants to Remind Everyone Why Germans Do It Better

LONDON — Luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa is revisiting its German roots with its new campaign. The one-minute short film is directed by creative duo Maik Schuster and Max Paschke, who go by the name of I Am Here and who have previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and Adidas.More from WWDA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallInside Auberge Resorts Collection's Wildflower Farms in the Hudson Valley The campaign is centered around the German word “ingenieurskunst” which translates to “the art of engineering” — the video is a 360-degree tour of the world of...
Tesla secures battery supply for EV and energy storage products

During an invite-only Goldman Sachs conference in San Francisco on Monday, Tesla Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha shared some of the company’s plans for the next five years. He also provided some key insights about the company’s battery supply, both for its electric vehicle business and its energy division.
20 Longest-Reigning Monarchs in History

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II this week signals the end of an era in Great Britain. When she ascended the throne in 1952, the sun had yet to set on the Union Jack, with British colonies and possessions on every continent of the globe. By the time she died, only a few islands in […]
