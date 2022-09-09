Read full article on original website
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities using portion of $100 million fund to battle cybersecurity
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a Huntsville City Council meeting on Sept. 8, Huntsville Utilities was approved for more than $100 million for growth-oriented capital projects for next year. The funds are not only for installing more waterlines and electricity lines in the expanding city but also go towards cybersecurity...
WAAY-TV
Major development coming to Huntsville
The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
WAFF
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new "Arcadia" development, a mixed-use building meant to change the future
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cummings Research Park is welcoming a new mixed-use development known as, "Arcadia." Developers hosted their official groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction. Joey Azar, a developer for "Arcadia" and a co-founder of Boaz Ventures, said "you can see the dirt work and it's going to be a...
radio7media.com
USDA Commodities to be Distributed Friday in Lincoln County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN LINCOLN COUNTY AT THE ROCK CHURCH LOCATED AT 2626 HUNTSVILLE HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 11 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
WAFF
The Fall issue of Huntsville Magazine is here!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The new issue of Huntsville Magazine is 126 pages of new people, places and ideas to get behind. It’s only the second issue of the publication and copies are flying fast. Inside, readers can learn about an underground speakeasy that requires a secret passcode that changes by the day, a history lesson on one of the the area’s most famous houses and a sneak peek at some premier events you’ll want to attend.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
WAFF
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
WAFF
Catalytic converter thieves hit Huntsville American Legion Post
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans in Huntsville’s American Legion Post are calling for justice after thieves made off with the catalytic converter of the post’s van. The volunteers believe the theft happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 237 located next door to the Huntsville Aquatics Center.
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
Gas prices fall again in Huntsville, still among the cheapest in the state
One analyst said it's all about location when it comes to future gas prices - and there's good news for the South.
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges
Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
Huntsville woman determined to keep flag flying despite HOA: ‘I’m a fighter’
Members of a Huntsville family says they intend to fly the American flag, as well as the flag of the U.S. Army, outside their Lake Forest home regardless of what a neighborhood homeowners association says. “I don’t mind it getting to this point,” Jill Hudnell said. “I’m a fighter. I...
WDEF
Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
alreporter.com
Alabama Commission on Higher Education addresses student loan forgiveness
Last month President Biden announced his proposal to forgive student debt for up to 40 million Americans at a price tag of $1.7 trillion. In Alabama, that equated to 629,000 students owing a collective $24 billion. The average college debt in Alabama is $37,000. This exceeds the national average and ranks Alabama among the top 10 nationally in student debt. Nearly 500,000 Alabamians could benefit from the program. While there will be some individual and short-term economic benefits, many question the fairness of the initiative.
WAFF
Rate increases possible for Huntsville Utilities customers in 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With natural gas prices up in 2022, Huntsville Utilities customers could face rate increases on next year’s bills. “The price of gas this summer, natural gas, has been exorbitant,” Huntsville Utilities’ Joe Gehrdes said on Thursday. “June was incredibly hot. TVA generated more...
WAFF
Why the Redstone Arsenal Oktoberfest is the place you want to be this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we all know – fall means pumpkin spice, football on the big screen… and Redstone Arsenal’s Oktoberfest. The event you love is back for its 25th year, and despite it being on post, it’s open to anyone and everyone! The party is all happening Friday, September 16 - Sunday, September 18.
Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex
CULLMAN, Ala.- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget. With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint. Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings...
