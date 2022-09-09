Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
D'Ernest Johnson a healthy scratch for Cleveland in Week 1
D'Ernest Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. In somewhat of a surprising move, the Browns did not activated Johnson for their Week 1 game against the Panthers. The team made sure to hang onto the talented back this offseason despite having both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt under contract, and despite drafting Jerome Ford on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He could be a potential trade candidate for teams that need a running back.
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (hamstring) expected to play for Saints in Week 1
New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has had to deal with an unfortunate past two seasons, but now appears to be ready to return to the field for the 2022 season. His brutal ankle injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2021 season, but the hamstring injury he picked up this preseason apparently won't keep him out of this afternoon's game.
numberfire.com
Pats' Mac Jones picks up back injury in Week 1
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Pats took Jones in for X-rays shortly after the conclusion of Sunday's game, and reported that he is dealing with a back injury. Hopefully the second-year quarterback will be able to recover quickly as the team prepares for a Week 2 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 1
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Are There Reasons to Back the Underdog Seahawks?
We just enjoyed a Smörgåsbord of action to start the 2022 NFL season -- and we have one more serving left. Although the Sunday Night game wasn't really the most filling course despite the hype heading in, we have some good storylines tonight. Wrapping up Week 1 is...
numberfire.com
49ers rule George Kittle (groin) out for Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out tight end George Kittle for Week 1's game against the Chicago Bears. Kittle will sit out the first week of the season as he recovers from a groin injury he suffered during the preseason. Hopefully he'll be able to return to the field before too long.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 2
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 1
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Keenan Allen (hamstring) 'unlikely' to play in Week 2's Thursday matchup
According to Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is "unlikely to play" in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Allen's doubtful Week Two availability, there is reportedly " optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term." Expect Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to see a bump in snaps while Mike Williams is an entrenched starter if Allen were to miss time.
numberfire.com
Najee Harris 'doing well' for Steelers, foot injury 'not serious'
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot) "should be fine," reports Jordan Schultz of theScore. Schultz has been told the injury is "not serious" and that the Steelers are hopeful Harris will be able to play Week 2 versus the New England Patriots. Harris dealt with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, so this will be something to monitor throughout the week. Jaylen Warren is the favorite to take over as the Steelers' lead back if Harris' injury is worse than it seems.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Ben Gamel hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gamel will man left field after Greg Allen was rested on the road versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Cessa, Gamel's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Super Bowl Futures Betting Update: Week 2
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Over half of the teams and fans are pretty, pretty pleased with life right now. For just under half, the sky is falling in and only mass firings and personnel shakeups can save them now. For fans of the...
numberfire.com
Tyler Heineman catching for Pittsburgh in Tuesday's first game versus Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is batting ninth in Tuesday's first contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman will start at catcher after Jason Delay was benched on Tuesday afternoon. In an opportunity versus Reds' righty Luis Cessa, our models project Heineman to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) limited Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs listed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) as a limited participant in Monday's practice ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs didn't really practice today, but were required to submit an estimated injury report with their next game coming up on Thursday. Smith-Schuster was dealing with a nagging knee injury during part of the preseason, and it looks like it may bother him into the regular season as well.
