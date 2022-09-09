Black Keys concert hours away; tickets available

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron-native American rock duo, Black Keys , is warming up for their Friday performance in Northeast Ohio.

The Dropout Boogie Tour is making a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls at 7 p.m., and the Band of Horses is joining them for the performance.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase them here .

After 20 years together, the Black Keys keep getting better with time, each of their albums surpassing the next. In 2010, Brothers debuted at No. 3, then 2011’s El Camino went climbed to No. 2. Turn Blue in 2016 debuted at No. 1. they earned 10 Grammy nominations, four Grammys and four multi-platinum records.

