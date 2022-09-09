Read full article on original website
'The only thing that is a failure is not asking for help' | Mental health crisis affects East Tennessee children at alarming rate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sarah Owens didn't know how to help her 12-year-old daughter, Abby, after the pandemic hit. "It went from having a stomach ache when it was time to go to school to full-out panic attacks when we had to leave the house," Owens said. "She would sob all day at school, which in turn led to bullying because she's the kid in class that cries all the time. She refused to eat in public. She refused to use the restroom in public."
fox17.com
Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
WSMV
Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday. Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
First responders grant wish of 6-year-old boy whose cancer relapsed
Officers from the East Precinct partnered with the organization Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee to surprise six-year-old Axl.
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
wpln.org
A month into the school year, Metro Schools is trying to fill hundreds of vacancies
A month into the school year, Nashville’s public school system still has hundreds of job openings. A weekend recruiting event sought to immediately fill some of those vacancies. The teacher shortage has been simmering for quite some time, and it’s not hard to see why. Educators have to contend...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Crime Stoppers Alert - Have you seen this subject?
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The MTSU Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a person of interest in a burglary at the Stephen B. Smith Clubhouse at the MTSU Baseball Field. The burglary occurred on August 13, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. This subject was last seen walking off campus towards Greenland Drive from Champion Way, according to MTSU officials.
WSMV
Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits. Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli). Although a recall was not requested, the products...
MSNBC
Tennessee abortion ban creates chaos and confusion
Tennessee is one of several states that enacted trigger laws banning abortion as the result of the Dobbs decision. And it’s among the most restrictive, with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save a pregnant person’s life. Attorney Chloe Akers stated a non-profit to help women with the fallout from this ban. And Knoxville OBGYN Dr. Nikki Zite now has to make difficult decisions in how she cares for her patients. Both joined American Voices to discuss. Sept. 11, 2022.
WSMV
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
indherald.com
The Yankees are coming! The Yankees are coming!
“As we approached the settled part of the country we were greeted everywhere with shouts for the Union, cheers for the old flag, and the most unmistakable evidences of loyalty. At every house the entire family would appear, often with buckets of fresh water and fruit for the welcome Yankees, and some of the people would scarcely ask for pay for the forage which we had seized to feed our animals, although the corn we had taken was all they had to look to for their winter’s food. Sometimes the Stars and Stripes would be carried out to the gate of the door-yard by one of the girls, and the General and Staff would take off their hats, while the escort following gave three cheers. Old gray-haired men would come out and seize the General’s hand, bidding him God-speed, and men would flock in at every halt to be armed and join us. The sufferings of these people have been terrible.”
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
WSMV
29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday. MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
wpln.org
Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.
Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
Audio of SRO berating Smyrna High student under investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an audio clip wherein a Student Resource Officer is heard verbally harassing a Smyrna High School student and using inappropriate language.
