ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

By Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan.

Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local health departments are offering the updated vaccine, too, which is expected to increase immune response to the virus and provide protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes including hospitalization and death.

“For the last two years, this virus has continued evolving while our vaccines have stayed the same,” Dr. Asish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response coordinator, said in a news conference earlier this week. “But now we have a vaccine that matches the dominant strain out there."

More: Has the COVID vaccine finally reached annual flu shot status? Health officials are hopeful.

More: COVID: Pfizer, Moderna omicron bivalent boosters confuse providers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLnSh_0hoxdyrs00

Who is eligible for new COVID-19 booster?

“It is reasonable to expect, based on what we know about immunology and science of this virus, that these new vaccines will provide better protection against infection, better protection against transmission, and ongoing and better protection against serious illness,” Jha said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is available to anyone ages 12 and older who has already had the primary series of coronavirus vaccines. People can get this booster at least two months after their final dose in the primary series. The Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for use in those 18 and older.

The booster comes as the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant remains dominant in the U.S. and in Michigan, where the CDC considers the community spread of the virus to be at high or medium levels in the majority of counties.

Every day in the last week, 12 people in Michigan have died of the virus, according to the state health department. And as of Wednesday, 1,131 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Among them were 40 children.

The percentage of positive tests in Michigan, an important pandemic indicator, remains above 20%.

If someone got a booster recently, before the bivalent vaccine was available, doctors say their immunity will be boosted for three to six months; then they can get the most current booster available at that point. The important point, they say, is to stay up to date on vaccines.

Where can I get the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine?

DETROIT: The city of Detroit’s health department is hosting a free block party and family fun day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on John R between Mack and Erskine where people can get a bivalent booster, the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, monkeypox vaccines and more.

No registration is required. Free parking is available at 100 Mack and in the garage at 311 Mack, said Margaret Carroll, a spokesperson for the health department.

Those who attend can get:

  • Free vaccinations including flu, monkeypox and COVID-19.
  • Free dental screenings.
  • Free health screenings including blood pressure and cholesterol, and health education.
  • Free smoke detectors, gun locks and public safety education.
  • Free food truck fare (first come, first served), including cotton candy and ice cream.
  • Fitness exercises.

After that, Detroiters can get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster at any of the city's vaccination sites starting Monday.

  • Detroit Health Department, 100 Mack Ave., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
  • Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 am.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Schedule online here: https://patienteducationgenius.jotform.com/BGH/detroit-scheduling/self , by calling 313-876-4444, or by texting the word “vaccine” to 313-329-7272.

WAYNE COUNTY: The Wayne County Health Department has bivalent COVID-19 vaccines available at the Sheldon School Building in Canton; Berwyn Senior Citizen Center in Dearborn Heights; Hamtramck City Hall; Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center in Highland Park; Lincoln Park Community Center; Livonia Senior Center; River Rouge City Hall; the Wayne County Community College District campus in Taylor, and the Wayne County Health Department Clinic in Wayne.

Go to waynecounty.com/covid19 for the most up-to-date list of hours for each vaccination site. Walk-ins are welcome. For details, including scheduling in-home vaccinations for homebound residents, call 866-610-3885.

OAKLAND COUNTY: The Oakland County Health Division plans community vaccination clinics to offer the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. They are set for:

  • Sept. 13: 2-6 p.m. at Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, Southfield.
  • Sept. 14: 1-5 p.m. at Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., Holly.
  • Sept. 15: 3-6 p.m. at Hazel Park Community Center, 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd., Hazel Park.
  • Sept. 20: 1-6 p.m. at Older Persons’ Commission, 650 Letica Drive, Rochester.
  • Sept. 21: 2-6 p.m. at Wixom Community Center, 49015 Pontiac Trail, Wixom.
  • Sept. 22: 1-6 p.m. at Robert Bowens Senior Center, 52 Bagley St., Pontiac.

In addition, the boosters are available at the Health Division’s Pontiac office, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34E, and the Southfield office, 27725 Greenfield Road.

Visit oakgov.com/health/register or call 800-848-5533 to make an appointment.

MACOMB COUNTY: The Macomb County Health Department has the bivalent COVID-19 boosters and is administering the shots at:

  • The Verkuilen Building, 21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, Entrance C. Immunizations are given 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
  • SW Center, 27690 Van Dyke Ave., Suite B, Warren. Vaccination appointments are available 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, go to https://www.macombgov.org/VaccineCentral

PHARMACIES: Several drug store chains and local pharmacies now also have the bivalent COVID-19 booster available. To find one in your area, go to vaccines.gov and select the “newly authorized bivalent” when you search for your ZIP code.

Contact Kristen Shamus: kshamus@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

Comments / 19

Mike guest
2d ago

One good thing about the magic #19. It killed the flu virus. Nobody has died from the flu in 3 years now. Yay!!!

Reply
8
Misty Juergen
3d ago

They need to get rid of this crap! and stop the stupid ads! People better be waking up

Reply
10
Related
WILX-TV

Human case of swine flu found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v, otherwise known as “swine flu,” in the state. MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions to prevent infection at upcoming fairs where swine may be exhibited.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wixom, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
City
Rochester, MI
Local
Michigan Vaccines
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bivalent#Senior Citizen#Linus Covid#General Health#Ba#Omicron Subvariants#White House
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan companies make Forbes’ best employers list

Forbes recently released its 2022 America’s Best-In-State Employers list, including several West Michigan companies. In Michigan, Bronson Healthcare was the No. 4 employer among hospitals and health systems, according to Forbes, and is ranked No. 39 overall across all employer categories and industries in the state. Bronson Healthcare, founded...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GM's self-driving car arm will take driverless cars to Texas and Arizona this year

General Motors' self-driving car subsidiary Cruise is expanding beyond San Francisco as it drives toward a goal of $1 billion in revenue by 2025. In June, Cruise started operating its self-driving taxi service in San Francisco where it charges for rides in Chevrolet Bolt EVs that operate without a human safety driver. Cruise uses a fleet of 30 Bolts to ferry the paying passengers around parts of the city. Those Bolts are currently built at Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy