Either way, seismic concerns are pushing a decision. A recent tour of Oregon's biggest performance hall demonstrated the building’s need and its untapped potential. “DON’T PICK AT IT TOO HARD,” Keller Auditorium operations director Ed Williams said jokingly as I ran my finger along one of the building’s sidewalk-level façade panels, made of beveled quartz over concrete. “That started to deteriorate practically while they were installing it.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO