Highlights from second round, early morning tee times at LPGA Kroger Championship

By Brooks Sutherland, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
MADEIRA, Ohio − Seventy two golfers teed off Friday morning at Kenwood Country Club during the second round of the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G. With clear skies, the morning group featured many big names seeking to climb the leaderboard. The groups teed off at various times from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Here's how it went:

Jeongeun Lee6 climbed to the top of the leaderboard following the morning round after carding a 63. Lee6, who shot a 72 on Thursday, registered nine birdies in her Friday round for an impressive 9-under par score. Not far behind Lee6 who currently sits 13-under after two rounds of play, Xiyu Lin turned in a 68 to finish 12-under, and Ally Ewing's Friday score of 64 put her 11-under and two strokes behind in third place. Lin led the leaderboard after her 8-under round Thursday.

Maria Fassi finished fourth after a 66, while Andrea Lee (66) finished fifth after the morning round. Angela Yin's 5-under second round placed her sixth, while Narin An, Emma Talley and Hye-Jin Choi came in eighth and remain 6-under.

Americans Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson who struggled to get things going Thursday improved Friday. Thompson carded a 71, while Korda shot a 67 to improve to 4-under and climb to 18th in the standings after the morning round.

#Lpga#Tee#Kroger#Lpga Kroger Championship#Kenwood Country Club#City Championship#P G#Jeongeun Lee6#Americans
