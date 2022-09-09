Calling lifelong learners: UCR Osher classes are open

Registration is open for fall courses with UCR Osher, a program for lifelong learners ages 50 and up.

Classes run the gamut from the literature of AIDS, judicial issues in the news, a history of Ukraine, early Impressionist art and much more.

Fall courses are offered at University of California Riverside campuses in Riverside and Palm Desert and also online on Zoom between mid-September and December.

Class fees start under $50.

“What a great way to enrich your mind and life,” said Osher member Christine Waaijenberg Miller. “It is a pleasure to be with others who also love to continue learning.”

A full course catalog is available here: https://bit.ly/UCR-Osher.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.