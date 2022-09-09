ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Calling lifelong learners: UCR Osher classes are open

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InKhb_0hoxdtSF00

Registration is open for fall courses with UCR Osher, a program for lifelong learners ages 50 and up.

Classes run the gamut from the literature of AIDS, judicial issues in the news, a history of Ukraine, early Impressionist art and much more.

Fall courses are offered at University of California Riverside campuses in Riverside and Palm Desert and also online on Zoom between mid-September and December.

Class fees start under $50.

“What a great way to enrich your mind and life,” said Osher member Christine Waaijenberg Miller. “It is a pleasure to be with others who also love to continue learning.”

A full course catalog is available here: https://bit.ly/UCR-Osher.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

Comments / 1

Related
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Dispatcher Justine Mojarro is named Non-Sworn Employee of the Month

Dispatcher Justine Mojarro was named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month in June. Back in March, Mojarro found a scholarship opportunity available for four women in the 911 profession to attend the NENA (National Emergency Number Association) Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 11-16. Mojarro was notified on May 6 that she was selected as a winner of the 2022 Women in 911 Alliance Scholarship.
FONTANA, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Desert, CA
Education
City
Palm Springs, CA
Riverside, CA
Education
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Impressionist
kvcrnews.org

Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
menifee247.com

Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight

The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight Wednesday night and has covered over 27,000 acres, authorities said Friday. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center

Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced. Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open! SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) The post Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center appeared first on KESQ.
MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Mall of Victor Valley adds tenants

The Mall of Victor Valley has added five stores, adding nearly 20,000 square feet to its specialty tenant mix. In the past month, the Victorville shopping mall has welcomed Cotton On, an Australian fashionwear chain, opened a 4,917-square-foot shop, according to Terri Relf, the Victorville mall’s senior marketing manager.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Video shows coordinated DC-10 slurry drop on the Fairview Fire

Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small “spotter” plane guiding a DC-10 that dropped flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy