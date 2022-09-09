2.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Flagstaff

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Coconino County in north central Arizona… * Until 1215 PM MST. * At 1131 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonito Campground At Sunset Crater, or 13 miles north of Flagstaff, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include… Bonito Campground At Sunset Crater, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Sunset Crater Visitors Center and Lockett Meadow Campground. This includes U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 425 and 442. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, especially on portions of Highway 89. && HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH.
Comments / 3