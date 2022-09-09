2.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Flagstaff

A minor earthquake centered about 7 miles southeast of Flagstaff occurred Thursday night.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Walnut Canyon National Monument, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People are encouraged to notify USGS via its website if they felt the quake.

Reach breaking news intern Ellie Willard at Ellie.Willard@Gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.