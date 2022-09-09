ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Federal judge halts Arizona ban on filming police within 8 feet

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmzwP_0hoxdnP700

A federal judge in Arizona has, for now, halted the enforcement of a new state law that would ban people filming police at short range, setting a one-week deadline for any agency wanting to defend the idea to come forward.

The judge sided on Friday with media organizations, including The Arizona Republic, which argued that the law violates First Amendment protections.

House Bill 2319 was to take effect later this month, but the ruling means "Arizona journalists do not have to worry about this law going into effect on the 24th," wrote Matthew Kelley, the Washington D.C.-based lawyer who argued the case for media plaintiffs.

U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi determined that media groups "are likely to succeed on the merits," noting that the law represents a content-based restriction on speech that fails strict scrutiny, Kelley said.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on July 6, making it illegal for any Arizonan to video record police activity from within 8 feet. Violators could face a misdemeanor charge.

On the face of it, the legislation pitted the safety of police officers against freedom of the press. The bill was crafted in the wake of a string of high-profile recordings of police misconduct, often taken by protesters. Backers of the measure said it was needed to prevent disruptive behavior, while opponents said it would only interfere with holding police accountable.

State Rep. John Kavanaugh, a former police officer, drafted and sponsored the bill last session to create a buffer around police interactions so that officers can do their work.

“It's really distracting and getting dangerous because they they come within a foot or two of officers making arrests or doing other enforcement, so I wanted to provide them with some relief,” he said.

But the law interferes with the First Amendment right to record government officials from a public place, and Kavanaugh's bill never provided a good reason to do so, said Jared Keenan, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and one of the lawyers involved with the case.

“The problem is that there's already a number of laws on the books that, in theory, could be used to prevent actual interference with law enforcement,” he added. “The law didn't criminalize interfering with the law officer. It only criminalized activity of recording a law enforcement officer within 8 feet.”

Friday's ruling is only preliminary. Tuchi was concerned about making sure that any officials who want to defend the law are provided the opportunity to do so, Kelley said. Tuchi set a deadline of Friday, Sept. 16, for anyone who wants to defend the law to intervene.

No one to defend the law

The injunction will remain until the judge decides whether to make it permanent or deems the law constitutional, Keenan said.

It is unclear if anyone will step up to defend the new law.

AZ Mirror reported that the Arizona Attorney General, Maricopa County Attorney, and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, all named as defendants in the lawsuit, declined to mount a legal defense. They said they were not “the appropriate agencies” to do so.

“It was a little bit surprising, you know, that none of the defendants were willing to defend the law,” Keenan said.

The response from the Attorney General also surprised Kavanagh, a Fountain Hills Republican.

“Possibly the Maricopa County Attorney I could see not being appropriate,” he said, “but I don't understand how the attorney general, who is the lawyer for the state, is is not the appropriate party to defend a law passed by the state.”

Katie Conner, spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, said in an email, "our office does not have enforcement authority in these types of cases. We were, therefore, not the proper party to defend it."

It’s up to Tuchi to decide if a party can defend the law. Still, Kelley explained in an interview that it would most likely be a group that bears the responsibility of enforcing the law, “like law enforcement or prosecutors.”

Because the law established any violation of the filming ban as a misdemeanor, any municipal prosecutor could emerge to defend the legal challenge, according to Kelley.

Kavanagh is in talks with Rusty Bowers, the outgoing speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann to find someone to step forward before the court deadline.

“Perhaps we’ll try to get a conservative judicial group like Judicial Watch to see if they might be interested in it,” Kavanagh said, “But the one-week deadline by the judge is very burdensome.”

The next step would be to set a schedule for lawyers on both sides to make their written arguments to the court.

The case affects all members of the public but specifically photo journalists who find it impossible in some situations, especially during protests, to get "newsworthy footage" without being 8 feet from an officer, Kelly said.

“There is no doubt this law damages the First Amendment and the freedom of the press to cover the news,” said Greg Burton, executive editor of The Arizona Republic. “While neither Arizona’s Attorney General nor the Maricopa County Attorney stood to defend the law, we’re thankful the court granted our injunction. There are politics aplenty on the road ahead, but the Constitution is a good traveling companion.”

Kelley also felt encouraged by how quickly the ruling came.

“But now that the law has been enjoined, there's, you know, there's not quite as much urgency to, to have a final ruling on it, he said.

Kavanagh remained determined to have some version of this bill made into law regardless of the outcome.

”If if the judge says, you know, this is bad because of ‘x’, then then next year, though, the bill will come in bill minus ‘x’,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Federal judge halts Arizona ban on filming police within 8 feet

Comments / 7

whoops
3d ago

This doesn’t ban people from filming it just means you have to stay 8 ft away while doing it. It’s for the safety of everyone. Don’t get involved in an arrest. I don’t see the issue with having some guidelines.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Law & Crime

Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#First Amendment#House#District Court
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy