ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A look at Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of corgis

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKPOu_0hoxdmWO00

In a way, they, too, were a beloved part of her royal family, her constant companions.

Perhaps no animal has been so closely associated with a world figure as corgis were with Queen Elizabeth II.

When Britain's longest-ruling monarch died Wednesday at age 96, it sparked an outpouring of photographs and drawings of her and her diminutive dogs throughout the years.

Fellow dog owners are already planning to celebrate the queen's life of service with a corgi parade outside of Buckingham Palace, the U.K. newspaper, the "Daily Mirror" reports .

MORE: Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

The iconic pairing began in 1933, when Elizabeth's father King George VI -- then still the Duke of York -- purchased Dookie, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, for the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAz5Q_0hoxdmWO00
Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II, with a Pembroke Welsh corgi dog sitting on a bench at her home in London, in July 1936.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSLpm_0hoxdmWO00
Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Elizabeth with two Pembroke Welsh corgi dogs, Dookie and Jane, at her home at 145 Piccadilly, London, in July 1936.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7lPN_0hoxdmWO00
Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Elizabeth, age 10, with her pet dog, in July 1936, in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9H3o_0hoxdmWO00
Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Margaret, left, and Princess Elizabeth read together, while a Corgi peers out of a window at Windsor Castle, June 22, 1940.

In 1944, as an 18th birthday gift, Elizabeth received the first corgi of her own named Susan. Over the next 78 years, she's believed to have owned more than 30 of Susan's descendants, including a few corgi-dachshund mixes called "dorgi"-- an accidental hybrid created after one of Elizabeth's corgis mated with a dachshund owned by Princess Margaret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQuzP_0hoxdmWO00
Universal History Archive via Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II, left, and Princess Margaret, right, drive a pony and trap in Great Windsor Park, England, 1941.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ny6gw_0hoxdmWO00
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II poses with one of her Corgis at Balmoral Castle, Sept. 28, 1952.

"My corgis are family," the queen once said, according to Vanity Fair .

The American Kennel Club praised Elizabeth as "one of the most prolific and dedicated Pembroke Welsh Corgi breeders and ambassadors that the world has ever seen."

The little dogs traveled the world alongside Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and were always spotted at her estates Balmoral Castle and Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08s5D4_0hoxdmWO00
Hulton Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II at the writing desk in her study with a few of her Corgis, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, in 1972.

Roger Mugford, the queen's former dog trainer, previously told ABC News corgis "think big" but could also be "vicious" -- recalling incidents where they nipped at an officer's trousers or had bitten the queen. Mugford said Elizabeth was an "incredibly good dog manager."

A few of her corgis starred in a short film that played during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. In the video, the queen was joined by "James Bond" actor Daniel Craig as the corgis followed them throughout Buckingham Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gksz8_0hoxdmWO00
PA Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth and family pose for family photographs along with their pet corgi in the gardens at Frogmore House, April 21, 1968, in Windsor, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, have continued the royal tradition of having dogs with their cocker spaniel Orla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also dog owners, just recently adopting a rescue beagle. Markel described receiving a warm greeting from the queen's corgis when the two had tea together.

"The corgis took to you right away," Harry joked to Markle during their first interview together as an engaged couple. "For the past 33 years I've been barked at, this one walks in [and] absolutely nothing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVVrM_0hoxdmWO00
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth takes a break from watching the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in which her husband Prince Philip is participating, May 12, 1973, in Virginia Water, England.

Monty Roberts, an adviser to the queen, told Vanity Fair in 2015 that the British monarch had stopped breeding corgis.

"She didn't want to leave any young dog behind," he told the magazine. "She wanted to put an end to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBSHh_0hoxdmWO00
Steve Parsons/Pool via Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II greets Prime Minister of New Zealand John Key at Windsor Castle, Oct. 29, 2015, in Windsor, England.

The last of the queen's purebred corgis, Willow, died in 2018.

Buckingham Palace welcomed two new puppies in 2021. The queen was gifted the puppies while her husband was hospitalized. She named them Fergus and Muick, though Fergus died suddenly at just five months old. Prince Andrew and his family later gifted Elizabeth a new corgi puppy named Sandy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljdqq_0hoxdmWO00
Steve Parsons/Pool via Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a dorgi called Candy, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Feb. 4, 2022, in Windsor, England.
MORE: 5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy

Corgis played a central role in Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer. The celebration marked her 70 years of service on the throne.

It's not immediately clear what will happen to the queen's loyal sidekicks in the wake of her death.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck...
WORLD
E! News

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death

Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk#The Daily Mirror#Hulton Deutsch Corbis
Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Emotional Moments With the Public Outside Windsor Castle

On September 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk outside Windsor Castle to take in the floral tributes left on the grounds in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. According to People, the Prince and Princess of Wales invited the Sussexes to join their walk, and the group appearance was a surprise to everyone—including palace security.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kate Middleton Is Officially the Princess of Wales Following the Queen’s Death

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, the next in line for the throne, will now be known as King Charles III; but he isn’t the only member of the royal family getting a title change. As the line of succession shifts, other titles will also be affected, including those of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charles’ son and daughter-in-law, respectively. Following King Charles III's first address today, William and Kate are now the Prince and Princess of Wales. They changed their Instagram handle to @princeandprincessofwales following the news.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Public advised to check Leicestershire events

People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Proclamation of the new King in Edinburgh

The proclamation of the ascent of King Charles III has been delivered in Edinburgh. The Lord Lyon King of Arms read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Scotland at the Mercat Cross. The ceremony came as the coffin of the Queen was making its way by...
U.K.
NME

Yungblud scores second UK Number One album with self-titled LP

Yungblud has scored his second UK Number One album with his recently released self-titled LP, the Official Charts Company has confirmed. The star released his third album, titled ‘Yungblud’, last week (September 2), following his 2020 album ‘Weird!’. After leading the charts in the midweeks, Yungblud...
MUSIC
ABC News

ABC News

825K+
Followers
177K+
Post
466M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy