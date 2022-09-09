ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia NAACP kicks off 'critical and crucial' voter registration efforts

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Thursday was the official two-month mark before the November general election.

In an effort to get people ready to vote, the Columbia NAACP chapter, along with other partner organizations and houses of worship, kicked off a voter registration campaign.

Efforts will continue through Oct. 12, said Mary Ratliff, Columbia NAACP president. The organization then will transition from a voter registration campaign to a "Get Out the Vote" campaign.

Organizations aim to register 500 people by Oct. 12. Canvassing events will happen from 5 to 7 p.m. during the week. There also are dual canvassing events 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and one event 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Columbia NAACP typically does voter registration canvassing during presidential election years, but situations in the state and country warranted further efforts around this year's election season, Ratliff said.

"We always do a 'Get Out the Vote.' We felt that this time that the elections are so critical and crucial that we feel we have to touch everybody," she said. "Our democracy is in peril and, if we don't get everybody to the polls to vote and make the change we need to make, we are going to be in dire trouble."

The roughly dozen to 20 volunteers Thursday included those from the Boone County Democratic Party, Columbia Audubon Society, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and Urban Empowerment, among others.

They all gathered at Second Missionary Baptist Church at about 4:30 p.m. for a quick preparatory training conducted by Pam Harding with the Columbia NAACP.

She gave the rundown of best practices for safety, how to approach people, how to share the importance of voting and giving reasons to register.

Those who wish to volunteer to help with the voter registration campaign can visit Second Missionary Baptist Church 30 minutes prior to the canvassing start time to receive a T-shirt, basic training and supplies for going out and canvassing.

Based on Columbia maps displayed Thursday, efforts are focused in portions of the city's first ward.

