Three keys: Can New Mexico State upset UTEP in 99th Battle of I-10?

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill would not say who will start at quarterback on Saturday against UTEP at 7 p.m., (ESPN+) at the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

If Diego Pavia gets his third start of the season, it would be a matchup between two NMMI transfers as UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison has developed into the key to the Miners offense.

But Kill did play true freshman Gavin Frakes for three-plus quarters last week at Minnesota, and Frakes looked like the bigger threat in less than a half against Nevada. Frakes has led the Aggies only scoring drives through two games, and the one time the Aggies crossed midfield against Minnesota, it was on a shot play from Frakes to Justice Powers in garbage time.

If Frakes starts on Saturday, he will be the first true freshman quarterback to start for NM State since Andrew Allen in 2014. If Frakes doesn't start, he has shown he will be ready whenever he enters the game.

"Me and Diego both prepare like we are starting the game so I think that has really helped out," Frakes said. "I'm always looking forward to Saturday night. I have been trying to lock in a little more in practice because it has to translate from the practice field to the game field."

Expect the Miners to load the box and make the Aggies prove they can hurt them down the field, which opens an opportunity for a struggling receivers unit to make plays against man-to-man. The Aggies will be without receiver Dominic Gicinto, who a school official confirmed is no longer with the team.

Quarterback play has become an ongoing key for the Aggies, who have only managed 197 yards per game. Here are three additional keys for the Aggies, who are 17-point underdogs.

Offensive line play

Whoever plays quarterback for the Aggies will need better offensive line play, according to Kill, who challenged that group in practice this week. Center Canaan Yarro will play on Saturday, Kill said. Yarro did not play against Minnesota with an undisclosed injury.

NM State has only allowed three quarterback sacks with two coming against Nevada, but the Aggies have been ineffective in the run game. NM State is averaging 62 yards per game with junior college running backs Star Thomas and Jamoni Jones each averaging just over two yards per carry.

"We have to come out and play physical," Kill said. "Minnesota hit us in the mouth and we took it. It all starts up front. You can't win any games if you are not good up front. We challenged our kids.

"I think as this thing goes, our offensive line will be much better."

The Aggies will need to play well up front against UTEP's defensive line, which is the strength of the defense, led by defensive ends Praise Amaewhule (5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss last year) and Jadrian Taylor, who had 6.5 sacks last year.

Win turnover margin

New Mexico State has yet to force a turnover, but the Aggies have committed six turnovers (five interceptions, one fumble) through the first two games.

Pavia lost a fumble against Nevada that led to Nevada points, but the Aggies offense has not benefitted from any short fields through the first two games. It would certainly take some pressure off of an offense that is struggling to move the ball.

Defensively, safety Bryce Jackson had an interception called back after a review against Nevada.

A short field for the Aggies offense could provide a spark for an offense that is struggling to score points.

Limit explosion plays and get off the field

Perhaps New Mexico State's largest leap so far is limiting explosion plays, defensively.

The Aggies have allowed four plays over 20 yards and one 30-yard play so far this season.

"There was a bunch of big plays against us last year and we wanted to cut that down," Aggies defensive lineman Lama Lavea said. "I don't think I've seen a big play yet on us. I think more so, we have to get off the field as a defense, especially when we get those third and longs."

The Aggies will be tested both on the ground and through the air against UTEP. UTEP rushed for 203 yards against NM State last year and Hardison passed for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-3 Miners win at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

"This will be more of a test in our secondary in the passing game," NM State safety Bryce Jackson said. "They definitely like to throw it. It's going to be a great test to see where we really are."

Despite limiting explosion plays against Nevada, the Wolf Pack eventually wore down the Aggies defense, finishing 8 of 17 on third down. Minnesota was 11 of 14 on third down and had the ball for 45 minutes. While the offense is still struggling, the Aggies defense has been solid, but will need to get off the field to give the Aggies a chance to get the game to the fourth quarter.

"After playing Nevada and Minnesota, two run teams back to back, I think UTEP watching that film, they are going to try to do the same thing," Lavea said. "We have to force them to pass it and test our secondary and see what that is like."