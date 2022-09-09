ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Chad Robert Ryan of Dover sentenced for attempt to compel prostitution

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2e2f_0hoxdh6l00

LISBON ― A 45-year-old Dover man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for attempted compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning.

Chad Robert Ryan, of Schneiders Crossing Road NW, was sentenced Thursday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court in Lisbon. He previously pleaded guilty to the charges which arose from an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Ryan will be on parole for five years after his release from prison. He will be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 180 days for 25 years.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, created under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, became aware of Ryan’s intentions to purchase sex with a mother and underage daughter. With assistance from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit, the task force investigated and ultimately arrested Ryan in Columbiana County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
Dover, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbiana County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Columbiana County, OH
City
Dover, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Robert Ryan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy