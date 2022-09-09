The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is currently accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. This program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets. With an award pool of up to $400,000, the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program offers New Jersey public, private, and nonprofit entities grants of up to $50,000 for innovative projects that both revitalize community assets and drive equitable community growth. A link to the application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/asset-activation-planning-grant/.

