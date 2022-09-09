Read full article on original website
Related
Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax Relief
Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax ReliefMorristown Minute. Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of people eligible for property tax relief in NJ will increase substantially. Here's what you need to know...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program
NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Homeowners and Renters May Now Start Applying For the Property Tax Rebate
Instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out today to eligible residents. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible property tax relief to both homeowners and renters, a historic step toward making New Jersey a more affordable state,” Governor Murphy aid in a statement.
12K N.J. policyholders dropped their federal flood insurance. Rising rates are the reason, senator says.
More than 12,000 New Jersey policyholders have dropped their flood insurance after a new federal program raised their premiums, federal statistics show. The number of policyholders in the state with federal flood insurance declined 6% to 193,173 in June 2022 from 210,173 in September 2021, the month before the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Risk Rating 2.0 took effect, a drop one legislator said may be attributed to rising rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State retirees skeptical of new Medicare Advantage plan
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to delay the prior authorization requirement on state retirees’ new Medicare Advantage health insurance plan by four months. The announcement, made before a crowd of state retirees and pensioners, drew laughs and jeers from the crowd gathered at Goldey Beacom College in Pike Creek Valley. “How about delay it by 40 years,” one ... Read More
NJ, at last, offers guidance for managing marijuana in workplaces
TRENTON – State marijuana regulators have finally released guidance, though not yet formal regulations, for how businesses can try to ensure their workers aren’t high while on the job. Cannabis sales at state-regulated dispensaries became legal in April, but the rules for managing workplace impacts from that change...
NJ wants to hear from you — how to spend $641M in opioid settlements
You can be a part of directing how New Jersey uses hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. State officials are asking for input from members of the public, advocates, treatment providers, and others, on the best way to use the funds in order to limit further addiction and overdose deaths.
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why is Gov. Murphy Still Blocking NJ Charter Schools?
New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJBPU requires energy and water benchmarking for large commercial buildings
TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has issued an order requiring the owner or operator of every commercial building of more than 25,000 square feet in the state to benchmark energy and water use using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Portfolio Manager tool, as required by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018.
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
NJ approves gas rate hikes that will raise prices for customers by up to $375 each year
Millions of New Jersey residents will be facing higher energy bills starting this fall after New Jersey approved massive rate hikes for natural gas.
thesunpapers.com
Mantua school district job opening
The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
NJ natural gas rate hikes will turn us all into our parents (Opinion)
It’s going to be staggering and many who don’t pay attention to news will be blindsided. It’s going to cost millions of New Jersey residents a lot more to heat their homes, cook a meal and get hot water in October. Four natural gas providers were granted...
trentondaily.com
NJEDA Accepting Applications for Asset Activation Planning Grant
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is currently accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. This program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets. With an award pool of up to $400,000, the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program offers New Jersey public, private, and nonprofit entities grants of up to $50,000 for innovative projects that both revitalize community assets and drive equitable community growth. A link to the application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/asset-activation-planning-grant/.
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey Employers Can’t Punish Workers Based On A Marijuana Test Alone, State Officials Say
New Jersey marijuana regulators have approved new guidance for employers that makes clear they cannot penalize workers based solely on positive drug tests for cannabis metabolites. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) announced the workplace guidelines during a meeting on Friday, joining several other states that have implemented specific...
New stimulus payment: 1.75M New Yorkers will get $270 checks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders announced Thursday that a stimulus payment of about $270 will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to combat inflation and improve affordability. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to New...
Gas Prices Still Falling in NJ
Gas prices have now declined for 13 straight weeks. It is the longest decline since 2018. The statewide average for a gallon of regular dropped a penny from Sunday to $3.70. After weeks of being much higher than the national average, New Jersey is now a penny below. AAA says...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1