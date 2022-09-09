ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
INCOME TAX
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Homeowners and Renters May Now Start Applying For the Property Tax Rebate

Instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out today to eligible residents. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible property tax relief to both homeowners and renters, a historic step toward making New Jersey a more affordable state,” Governor Murphy aid in a statement.
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

12K N.J. policyholders dropped their federal flood insurance. Rising rates are the reason, senator says.

More than 12,000 New Jersey policyholders have dropped their flood insurance after a new federal program raised their premiums, federal statistics show. The number of policyholders in the state with federal flood insurance declined 6% to 193,173 in June 2022 from 210,173 in September 2021, the month before the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Risk Rating 2.0 took effect, a drop one legislator said may be attributed to rising rates.
POLITICS
Delaware LIVE News

State retirees skeptical of new Medicare Advantage plan

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to delay the prior authorization requirement on state retirees’ new Medicare Advantage health insurance plan by four months. The announcement, made before a crowd of state retirees and pensioners, drew laughs and jeers from the crowd gathered at Goldey Beacom College in Pike Creek Valley.  “How about delay it by 40 years,” one ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ, at last, offers guidance for managing marijuana in workplaces

TRENTON – State marijuana regulators have finally released guidance, though not yet formal regulations, for how businesses can try to ensure their workers aren’t high while on the job. Cannabis sales at state-regulated dispensaries became legal in April, but the rules for managing workplace impacts from that change...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
ECONOMY
WPG Talk Radio

Why is Gov. Murphy Still Blocking NJ Charter Schools?

New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
EDUCATION
essexnewsdaily.com

NJBPU requires energy and water benchmarking for large commercial buildings

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has issued an order requiring the owner or operator of every commercial building of more than 25,000 square feet in the state to benchmark energy and water use using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Portfolio Manager tool, as required by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NJ.com

Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction

While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
INCOME TAX
thesunpapers.com

Mantua school district job opening

The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
trentondaily.com

NJEDA Accepting Applications for Asset Activation Planning Grant

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is currently accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. This program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets. With an award pool of up to $400,000, the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program offers New Jersey public, private, and nonprofit entities grants of up to $50,000 for innovative projects that both revitalize community assets and drive equitable community growth. A link to the application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/asset-activation-planning-grant/.
POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

New Jersey Employers Can’t Punish Workers Based On A Marijuana Test Alone, State Officials Say

New Jersey marijuana regulators have approved new guidance for employers that makes clear they cannot penalize workers based solely on positive drug tests for cannabis metabolites. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) announced the workplace guidelines during a meeting on Friday, joining several other states that have implemented specific...
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

Gas Prices Still Falling in NJ

Gas prices have now declined for 13 straight weeks. It is the longest decline since 2018. The statewide average for a gallon of regular dropped a penny from Sunday to $3.70. After weeks of being much higher than the national average, New Jersey is now a penny below. AAA says...
TRAFFIC
