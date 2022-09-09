ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

How much will OSU win by? Expert Ohio State football predictions for Arkansas State game

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NutCg_0hoxdboP00

The Ohio State football team plays Arkansas State at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

The game is much different than Week 1, when the Buckeyes beat then No.5-ranked Notre Dame 21-10 to start the season. The Buckeyes will host the Red Wolves, who beat Grambling State 58-3 last week, on Big Ten Network.

OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Ohio State football predictions:Our experts guess what Ohio State football will accomplish in 2022

Arkansas State is one win away from matching its win total from 2021, the first season under Butch Jones. The once prominent mid-major program has fallen on hard times in recent years. Will Jones be able to take advantage of a Buckeyes roster that may see its playmaking receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba limited?

Well, Las Vegas says no. The Buckeyes are 44-point favorites, and a loss to Arkansas State would be one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.

So clearly the friends in the desert know who they think will win, but what about the experts along the Olentangy River and in the Diamond State of Arkansas? Let's take a look at who The Dispatch staff and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette beat writer Mitchell Gladstone picked to win the Ohio State-Arkansas State game.

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

  • Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 7

Even if Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn't play, the Buckeyes should be able to get its passing game untracked. The running game should be able to build off its second-half success with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams a strong 1-2 punch. Meanwhile, the OSU defense looked aggressive and confident against Notre Dame. No reason it shouldn't be dominant against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State has some Power 5-caliber players, but not nearly enough of them. OSU rolls.

TreVeyon Henderson:'He was a pro's pro at 16 years old.' How TreVeyon Henderson pushes himself to be better

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

  • Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 14

In the aftermath of a tough, hard-fought win over Notre Dame to start the season, a tune-up game is in order for the Buckeyes. Expect a passing game that at times looked out of sync on the opening weekend, to settle into a rhythm against a defense that was among the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season and needs more than one recruiting cycle to restock its secondary under Butch Jones. No matter if Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains sidelined, C.J. Stroud shouldn’t have trouble finding Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. as he builds chemistry with the rest of Ohio State’s receiving corps.

OSU vs. ND:An Eddie George photo worth 61 yards: The story of the image that Notre Dame won't forget

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

  • Ohio State 53, Arkansas State 6

Even without Jaxon Smith-Njigba − and given the suspect strength of the opponent there is no reason to play the injured wide receiver − the Buckeyes hold the Red Wolves responsible for OSU's poor passing performance against Notre Dame. Even though ASU had nothing to do with it, someone must pay for that debacle. It's like what UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian once said: "The NCAA is so mad at Kentucky it's going to give Cleveland State two more years of probation." Expect Ohio State to blitz early and often against quarterback James Blackman, a former starter at Florida State who can pick apart a defense if you let him. It's also possible OSU tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams each rush for 100 yards.

C.J. Stroud:Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

  • Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 7

The Ohio State defense will pick up where it left off from the Notre Dame game and prove to be too much early for Arkansas State. Even after finding success with a ground-and-pound approach late against the Fighting Irish, C.J. Stroud and the passing game will find success against a young defense that struggled mightily in 2021. Arkansas State will be overmatched from kickoff.

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State:By the numbers: How many Sun Belt teams has Ohio State faced before Arkansas State?

Mitchell Gladstone

College sports reporter

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

  • Ohio State 49, Arkansas State 10

For those who care about betting lines, the spread on this game remains above 40. I think, even if it's through the back door, the Red Wolves find a way to cover — especially if the Buckeyes go to their reserves in the second half. A-State's defense is improved from last year and this game won't be out of hand after the first quarter, but the Red Wolves are still very, very young and have nowhere near the talent to keep up with the No. 2 team in the nation. And if we're going to go real bold: A-State finds a way to get former Ohio State running back Brian Snead into the end zone Saturday afternoon.

ASU vs. OSU:Arkansas State football feels no pressure with no expectations against Ohio State

2022 Ohio State Buckeyes football schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
City
Columbus, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Jonesboro, AR
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Osu Headlines#Democrat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy