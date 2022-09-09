Read full article on original website
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
New Sculpted ‘Star Wars’ Bantha and Convor Lightsaber Hilt Caps at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new sculpted “Star Wars” lightsaber hilt caps are available at Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. No discounts apply to the caps. The caps resemble a bantha’s...
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
BREAKING: Disney KiteTails Ending This Month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is officially ending this month. The final performances will take place on September 30, 2022. “As you know, Disney KiteTails debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. After this first year, we will transition the entertainment on Discovery River Lagoon to the Flotillas. The last flight for Disney KiteTails will be September 30, 2022.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 9/12/22 (Dessert In A Jar, New Vans x Walt Disney World Shoes, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! Join us on our trip through the neighborhoods of EPCOT as we find new merchandise, try new treats, and more. It’s a toasty, September day, so grab your water bottle and lace up your sneakers, because here we go. FINALLY! The Spaceship...
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can’t make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new “Euro Disney 1992” ears we found!
New Starbucks Ceramic Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Starbucks ceramic tumblers for each Walt Disney World theme park have begun to arrive. We first found the Magic Kingdom version, but now the Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios tumblers have debuted.
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (9/15/22): SEASON PREMIERE – Yelling About D23 Expo Park Announcements, Match Game Returns
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, The Fan-ly Feud, Disney Death Match, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight is a live, weekly program that combines the latest headlines, comedy, trending vacation topics, games, and in-depth discussions to bring Disney fans a one-of-a-kind show covering the Disney Parks.
Next-Gen Storytelling May Use Disney+ to Bring Theme Park Experiences to Your Home
It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company has been looking into a metaverse of their own. Earlier this year, they hired Mark Bozon (formerly of Apple Gaming) as the Vice President and Mark White as Senior Vice President for the new Next Generation Storytelling division with the explicit intention to turn “their metaverse strategy into executable plans.” In a recent interview with Deadline, CEO Bob Chapek dug a little deeper into those plans.
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Behind-the-Scenes Story of Super Diner at Disneyland Paris, the ‘Oldest Restaurant in Any Disney Park’
Disney has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Super Diner in Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, the “oldest restaurant in any Disney Park.”. Disney Parks Blog spoke to Paris Imagineers Keith Rector (Field Art Director), Sébastien Dhainaut (Set Designer), and Thomas Krause (Graphic Designer) about the diner’s origins.
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
Breakfast Returning to Crystal Palace With Winnie the Pooh Characters Next Month at Magic Kingdom
Breakfast with Winnie the Pooh characters will return to the Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom on October 25, 2022. Breakfast reservations will open on September 22, 2022. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Crystal Palace has only been...
New Madame Leota Gravestone Pillow and More Haunted Mansion Merchandise at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More Haunted Mansion merchandise, including a Madame Leota gravestone pillow, continues to materialize throughout Walt Disney World for spooky season. Madame Leota Gravestone Pillow – $29.99. The gravestone-shaped pillow is bright purple, with green lettering and...
Magic Kingdom Hours Extended in October 2022
Magic Kingdom hours have been extended almost every day in October. On October 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 28, Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will close to regular guests at 6:00 p.m. on these days for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which is completely sold out.
Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Another Night to Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood has added another night of scares to Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Guests can experience more thrills on October 19, 2022. Tickets for the extra night are now available. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Read...
