Anaheim, CA

WDW News Today

Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour

Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Mickey and Minnie Debut New 100 Years of Disney Costumes

Mickey and Minnie debuted new costumes for the 100th celebration of the Walt Disney Company at D23 Expo 2022 today. The costumes are sparkling silver and royal blue. Minnie wears a layered dress, while Mickey wears a suit with tails. Mickey’s coat and the outer layer of Minnie’s dress have...
TRAVEL
City
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022

During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 8, 2022.
TRAFFIC
WDW News Today

Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan

I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
TRAVEL
SFGate

Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Pet Puzzle and Disney Tails Grogu Spirit Jersey Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you leave your pet behind while taking a Walt Disney World vacation, you can make yourself feel better by returning with Disney-themed gifts for them. Two new options arrived at The Emporium at the Magic Kingdom this morning, including a pet puzzle and a Grogu Spirit Jersey.
PETS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023

A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland

New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo

During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
TRAVEL

