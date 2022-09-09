Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Walt Disney World May Be Getting Ready To Fix One Of the Biggest Complaints About The 50th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like something new is coming to Magic Kingdom that will make a lot of Walt Disney World fans happy.
WDW News Today
Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour
Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
WDW News Today
Mickey and Minnie Debut New 100 Years of Disney Costumes
Mickey and Minnie debuted new costumes for the 100th celebration of the Walt Disney Company at D23 Expo 2022 today. The costumes are sparkling silver and royal blue. Minnie wears a layered dress, while Mickey wears a suit with tails. Mickey’s coat and the outer layer of Minnie’s dress have...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Entirely New ‘World of Color’ Nighttime Show Coming to Disney California Adventure
With the D23 Expo 2022 just days away, it is now expected that among the announcements from the Parks and Resorts division this weekend will be the replacement of World of Color at Disney California Adventure with an entirely new show. World of Color, a nighttime fountain, laser, and projection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022
During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
WDW News Today
Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 8, 2022.
WDW News Today
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure
Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Pet Puzzle and Disney Tails Grogu Spirit Jersey Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you leave your pet behind while taking a Walt Disney World vacation, you can make yourself feel better by returning with Disney-themed gifts for them. Two new options arrived at The Emporium at the Magic Kingdom this morning, including a pet puzzle and a Grogu Spirit Jersey.
PETS・
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Moana’ and ‘Zootopia’ Replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A land containing both “Moana” and “Zootopia” will replace Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Plans are still in the early stages, and no details on potential attractions have been announced. A single piece of concept art was released showing the potential land, including Moana’s...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
WDW News Today
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo
During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
Comments / 0