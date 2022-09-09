KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s sometimes difficult to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he’s accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder. He thrives on the doubters. The naysayers. The critics who try to diminish everything he’s done. It was that way when he was coming out of high school, and Texas Tech was among the only schools that gave the baseball player a football scholarship. And coming out of Texas Tech, when so many NFL teams pegged him as a system quarterback who would flounder like so many other “Air Raid” products as a professional. It was that way this past offseason, too, when detractors tried to argue that Mahomes would take a step back without the game-breaking ability of Tyreek Hill, who was shipped to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO