NFL

Bleacher Report

Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport. Jones revealed a back injury after the season...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1

Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts

Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Won't Go on Cowboys IR; Thinks QB Could Play Within 4 Games

The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful star quarterback Dak Prescott could be back sooner than originally thought after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ, via Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve and that he believes Prescott could be back within four weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview, making this an ideal time to reflect on some of the more noteworthy revelations from these initial contests. While there were some surprisingly impressive showings from lesser-known talents, there were also plenty of Week 1 letdowns by players who were expected to perform at a high level.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1

With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
NFL
The Associated Press

Chiefs' Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s sometimes difficult to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he’s accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder. He thrives on the doubters. The naysayers. The critics who try to diminish everything he’s done. It was that way when he was coming out of high school, and Texas Tech was among the only schools that gave the baseball player a football scholarship. And coming out of Texas Tech, when so many NFL teams pegged him as a system quarterback who would flounder like so many other “Air Raid” products as a professional. It was that way this past offseason, too, when detractors tried to argue that Mahomes would take a step back without the game-breaking ability of Tyreek Hill, who was shipped to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings

Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Outlook After Eli Mitchell Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per ESPN's Field Yates. That left Jeff Wilson Jr. atop the depth chart for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, and called into question for fantasy players who might emerge as the team's top running back option should Mitchell's injury be serious enough to cost him significant time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

